Hall County ready for high volume of mail-in ballot requests

He assured voters that retail hours at post offices will not change, mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain in place, no mail processing facilities will be closed and that overtime will continue to be approved as needed.

Count the days carefully

Hall County is accepting applications for mail-in ballots, which will be sent out starting Sept. 28.

A concern for Overstreet is the amount of time it takes for the county to receive a ballot through the local mail.

Hall County voters need to remember it can take five days for a letter to get across the city, she said. That is a result of the postal sorting center moving from Grand Island to Omaha in 2015.

“That was something that happened far before a lot of the discussion that’s going on now,” she said.

The election office is allowed to take applications for mail-in ballots through Oct. 23, which is a Friday night. Those will go in the mail Oct. 26.

“In Nebraska, it has to be back in our office by Election Day, close of polls — that’s 8 p.m., Nov. 3,” Overstreet said.

Voters should have their ballots in the mail before Oct. 27.