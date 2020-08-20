Hall County ready for high volume of mail-in ballot requests

Concerns are rising nationwide about possible changes being made at the U.S. Postal Service and the effect that would have on November’s general election.
Tracy Overstreet, Hall County election commissioner, said she is not aware of any state or federal effort to undermine the election by interfering with the local postal service.
She expressed that she also does not have any of those concerns.
“I think the local post office and our postal officials are very responsive, very responsible and have high integrity and work very hard to get all the materials they have here as quickly as possible,” she said.
A statement issued Tuesday by U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy declared that the USPS is “ready, willing and able” to meet challenges of the 2020 presidential election.
“The postal service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall,” the statement reads. “Even with the challenges of keeping our employees and customers safe and healthy as they operate amid a pandemic, we will deliver the nation’s election mail on time and within our well-established service standards.”
To avoid even the appearance that any planned operational changes are intended to impair the delivery of mail-in ballots, DeJoy said he is suspending such initiatives until after the election.
He assured voters that retail hours at post offices will not change, mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain in place, no mail processing facilities will be closed and that overtime will continue to be approved as needed.
Count the days carefully
Hall County is accepting applications for mail-in ballots, which will be sent out starting Sept. 28.
A concern for Overstreet is the amount of time it takes for the county to receive a ballot through the local mail.
Hall County voters need to remember it can take five days for a letter to get across the city, she said. That is a result of the postal sorting center moving from Grand Island to Omaha in 2015.
“That was something that happened far before a lot of the discussion that’s going on now,” she said.
The election office is allowed to take applications for mail-in ballots through Oct. 23, which is a Friday night. Those will go in the mail Oct. 26.
“In Nebraska, it has to be back in our office by Election Day, close of polls — that’s 8 p.m., Nov. 3,” Overstreet said.
Voters should have their ballots in the mail before Oct. 27.
“If it takes five days, we’re talking Halloween that people are going to get that ballot, the 31st of October, and the election is on the 3rd,” Overstreet said. “If you wait until the last day that we can mail out a ballot, we’ll have time to mail you out a ballot, but you will not have time to mail it back. There’s no way it will get back in time. You’ll have to use the dropbox.”
For the 2016 election, about 70 ballots were not counted because they came in after the deadline, Overstreet said.
“Some of that is because people put them in the mail the Saturday before or the day before,” she said. “We even had some people who even put ballots in the mail on Election Day.”
It is not the case that, as long as a ballot is postmarked by Election Day, it still counts, she warned.
“I haven’t heard any plans to decrease the number of mailboxes and the number of staff,” Overstreet said. “But if people are concerned about those issues, be proactive as a voter and just use the dropbox.”
Overstreet anticipates a high volume of requests for mail-in ballots this year.
“I’m expecting when we process ballots to send out, our first wave, we’ll have 5,000 to 6,000 that will go out and probably 1,000 every day after that,” she said.
Options for mail-in ballot applications
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Wednesday that Nebraska will send early ballot applications to all registered voters whose counties haven’t done so, including Hall County. Those applications are expected to go out in mid-September.
There are alternatives to requesting an application by mail.
Applications can be picked up and dropped off at the county’s Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. If a person does not want to go inside, the applications also are available outside at all hours along with a secure dropbox. Applications may also be found at the Grand Island Public Library or at the election office website at www.hallcountyne.gov/election.