Hall County receives $1.25M for salaries during pandemic

The county learned afterward that funds were available for the Corrections Department.

“It wasn’t a surprise when they included Corrections,” Humphrey said. “Sheriff and deputies were first to be reimbursed because they fall into the ‘first responders.’ Later on they added Corrections, so we had to do another grant for that department.”

It took the efforts of several county departments to complete the applications, he said, including the Sheriff’s Department, county clerk’s office and Corrections Department.

Much work was done by the staff that is responsible for department payroll and salary claims.

“We had a great team of people working on this. It wasn’t just me personally,” Humphrey said. “We’ve got good employees and they keep good, accurate records. We all worked together and put all the numbers together, and came out with it.”

Other avenues for reimbursement are still being pursued for COVID-19-related expenses.

Hall County is expected to receive $58,000 through the U.S. Department of Justice.

The county applied for the funds in May.