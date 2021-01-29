Hall County receives $1.25M for salaries during pandemic

Hall County has been reimbursed $1,255,230.59 for COVID-19-related expenses.
The CARES Act reimbursement covers salaries for the county’s first responders during the first three-month period of the pandemic, from March through May of 2020.
For the county, this includes the Sheriff’s Department and Corrections Department.
The reimbursement covers employee benefits and overtime, as well.
Personal protective equipment and sanitizing materials are not being reimbursed with these funds.
The county will benefit from having those dollars reimbursed, said Doone Humphrey, Hall County facilities director.
“We had to spend a tremendous amount of money,” Humphrey said. “When you get awarded you really feel good about it, because that’s a pretty good chunk of change.”
He added, “It’s a great thing for the county.”
The federal CARES Act funds were administered by the state of Nebraska.
Hall County had originally applied for $1.93 million in total reimbursements.
At first, Hall County was only applying for reimbursement for the Sheriff’s Department.
That grant was completed one month ahead of the deadline.
The county learned afterward that funds were available for the Corrections Department.
“It wasn’t a surprise when they included Corrections,” Humphrey said. “Sheriff and deputies were first to be reimbursed because they fall into the ‘first responders.’ Later on they added Corrections, so we had to do another grant for that department.”
It took the efforts of several county departments to complete the applications, he said, including the Sheriff’s Department, county clerk’s office and Corrections Department.
Much work was done by the staff that is responsible for department payroll and salary claims.
“We had a great team of people working on this. It wasn’t just me personally,” Humphrey said. “We’ve got good employees and they keep good, accurate records. We all worked together and put all the numbers together, and came out with it.”
Other avenues for reimbursement are still being pursued for COVID-19-related expenses.
Hall County is expected to receive $58,000 through the U.S. Department of Justice.
The county applied for the funds in May.
“(They) came out and specified cities and counties they would reimburse money to, and sent out information on how they would do it,” Humphrey said. “I filled it all out and sent it in, and now we’ve got some reports to fill out.”
Those funds should be received within the next 30 to 60 days, he said.
The county is still also pursuing Federal Emergency Management Agency dollars for expenses related for personal protective equipment and other COVID-19 expenses.
A grant application for roughly $50,000 was completed by the Dec. 30 deadline.
Ron Peterson, Hall County Board of Commissioners vice chairman, said the county is glad to receive the reimbursement funds.
“We had a substantial increase in overtime to cover for people who were out due to quarantine. We also saw a drop in revenue from the Corrections Department because we couldn’t take as many outside detainees as we wanted to keep our population down in the jail to protect everyone, including our employees,” Peterson said. “Our revenue is set at the time we set the levee for property tax, and we don’t have a lot of other sources of revenue to replace lost revenue or increased expenses.”