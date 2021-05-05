Hall County receives $83,000 reimbursement for COVID-related election expenses

Among the expenses being reimbursed by the HAVA grant are $12,960.78 from the county’s information technology budget for needed computer equipment and $7,275 for a ballot printer.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county is also getting $650 for exterior lighting on its secure outdoors ballot dropbox at the administration build-

ing.

Commission Chair Pam Lancaster applauded Overstreet for her efforts.

“We wouldn’t have the money if it hadn’t been for your efforts,” Lancaster said.

Data shows that early voting was popular in 2020, Overstreet said.

“A lot of people hadn’t done it that way before, and they found out that they liked it,” she said.

Overstreet said that, according to post-election surveys, 70% to 80% of people who voted early said they would like to continue doing so.

The county elections office normally handles 1,500 early voting ballots and as many as 6,000, as it did in the 2016 general election, but it is not set up to assist 12,000 people visiting in a one-month period to request ballots, she said.

Overstreet advocated for constructing a service window to handle this traffic.