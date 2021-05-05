Hall County receives $83,000 reimbursement for COVID-related election expenses

Hall County will receive nearly $83,000 in federal reimbursement funds for the 2020 general election.
Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet reported to the Hall County Board of Commissioners that the county will be receiving Help America Vote Act grant funds via the 2020 CARES Act.
Hall County will receive a total of $82,870.75 for COVID-related expenses from last year’s primary and general elections.
“Any expenses over and above normal costs for an election that were related to COVID, we were eligible to get reimbursement for,” Overstreet said.
Expenses include extra staff members as well as extra ballots and envelopes for early voting.
“I didn’t want to leave any money on the table, so anything that looked like it qualified, I submitted,” she said.
Because of the pandemic, there was a substantial increase in requests for early mail-in ballots.
The office before the pandemic usually received about 1,500 requests for early ballots. For the two elections in 2020, the office handled roughly 12,000 requests.
There were also alterations that had to be made for in-person voting to follow the state’s COVID safety guidelines.
To meet these demands, Overstreet in August asked commissioners for an additional $17,600 for contract services and $13,000 for equipment.
Among the expenses being reimbursed by the HAVA grant are $12,960.78 from the county’s information technology budget for needed computer equipment and $7,275 for a ballot printer.
The county is also getting $650 for exterior lighting on its secure outdoors ballot dropbox at the administration build-
ing.
Commission Chair Pam Lancaster applauded Overstreet for her efforts.
“We wouldn’t have the money if it hadn’t been for your efforts,” Lancaster said.
Data shows that early voting was popular in 2020, Overstreet said.
“A lot of people hadn’t done it that way before, and they found out that they liked it,” she said.
Overstreet said that, according to post-election surveys, 70% to 80% of people who voted early said they would like to continue doing so.
The county elections office normally handles 1,500 early voting ballots and as many as 6,000, as it did in the 2016 general election, but it is not set up to assist 12,000 people visiting in a one-month period to request ballots, she said.
Overstreet advocated for constructing a service window to handle this traffic.
For the 2020 general election, the commission meeting room’s double-door entry was turned into a makeshift service window that worked well enough, she said, but would not suit the office’s long-term needs.
“I think we need some more permanent desks for those early balloting issuances and a service window,” Overstreet said.
She estimated such a project would cost up to $25,000.
The elections office is pursuing state Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility grant funds to cover the cost of this project.