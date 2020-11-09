 Skip to main content
Hall County redistricting set for 2021
top story

Hall County redistricting set for 2021

110920_HALL COUNTY ADMIN BLDG

Redistricting will take place in Hall County in 2021. Precinct lines will be redrawn to increase efficiencies with the completion of the 2020 census, said Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet. (Independent/Brandon Summers)

Voting precinct boundaries for Hall County will be redrawn in 2021.

As the Hall County Elections Office finalizes the results of the general election, staff members also are readying to begin redistricting across the county.

Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said 2021 will be “a huge year for this office.”

“We’ll have the results from the 2020 Census and it will be a redistricting year for the next 10-year cycle,” she said. “People should get ready for results from this final election ... as well as getting ready for new district lines coming up.”

Redistricting is needed, Overstreet said.

“We’ve already done an analysis of our lines, and there are several lines we would like to move so we can gain some efficiencies,” she said.

There are 23 districts, or voting precincts, in Hall County.

Though the county lists 24 total, one district (Precinct 20) had been eliminated through consolidation.

Large districts west of Highway 281, such as Precincts 13, 14, 15 and 16, would be improved especially with redistricting, Overstreet said.

“On Election Day, people experienced the longest lines at Northridge Assembly of God, Third City Christian, Heartland Lutheran,” she said. “Those are all oversized and they need to be redone.”

Some smaller precincts in Grand Island city proper also could be improved, Overstreet said, such as Precinct 2 that votes at St. Mary’s Cathedral Annex, 112 S. Cedar St.

Voters would benefit from the new district lines in future elections, Overstreet said.

“We had 122 ballot faces (the number of different ballots printed) in play for this election, which is, I think, a lot of times confusing for voters, why there’s so much difference between ballots across the community, but it can also be confusing for poll workers,” she said.

Taxpayers, too, will benefit from redistricting.

“We wouldn’t have to create additional ballot faces,” Overstreet said. “In some cases, if we just move our boundary lines over by a block or two, we wouldn’t have an additional ballot face.”

The county office could have redrawn the district lines in December 2019, but chose to wait until after the 2020 general election.

“To redistribute the population, it would have required almost 20 of our 23 precincts being redrawn,” Overstreet said. “That’s a huge amount of change and we didn’t want to do that amount of change right before a huge election like this, but we’ll do it before the next cycle because, at census time, we do it anyway.”

She added, “It will be a really huge year for setting the table for the next 10-year cycle.”

