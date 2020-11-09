Hall County redistricting set for 2021

Some smaller precincts in Grand Island city proper also could be improved, Overstreet said, such as Precinct 2 that votes at St. Mary’s Cathedral Annex, 112 S. Cedar St.

Voters would benefit from the new district lines in future elections, Overstreet said.

“We had 122 ballot faces (the number of different ballots printed) in play for this election, which is, I think, a lot of times confusing for voters, why there’s so much difference between ballots across the community, but it can also be confusing for poll workers,” she said.

Taxpayers, too, will benefit from redistricting.

“We wouldn’t have to create additional ballot faces,” Overstreet said. “In some cases, if we just move our boundary lines over by a block or two, we wouldn’t have an additional ballot face.”

The county office could have redrawn the district lines in December 2019, but chose to wait until after the 2020 general election.