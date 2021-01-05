Hall County redistricting will take place this year

Redistricting will take place in Nebraska this year.
For Hall County, that will mean new voting districts.
An adjustment is needed, Hall County Elections Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said.
“There’s been a lot of growth in northwest Grand Island and the population numbers have changed,” she said. “Redrawing lines should make us more efficient, too.”
Per the state Constitution, new district lines are drawn for the Nebraska Legislature and U.S. Congress every 10 years with completion of the U.S. Census.
Overstreet said the redistricting for other political subdivisions happens at the same time.
Census results will be available in February for the Legislature to consider.
The state will redraw lines for congressional representation and state legislative districts.
“I anticipate that will be a big part of their session when it starts later this week,” Overstreet said. “Hopefully, they’ll get it done before they adjourn their session in June.”
If there is no agreement by June on new district lines, a special legislative session will be needed, she said.
“We’ll need to have lines redrawn before the next state elective cycle, which is in 2022, but it starts Dec. 1, 2021,” Overstreet said. “They’ll have to have that work done this year.”
City Council and school board lines are typically redrawn whenever there is an annexation, as the city grows, she said.
County board districts are redrawn every 10 years.
“Some political subdivisions will have a little bit of change to make, and some will have a lot of change in order to have equally portioned representative seats,” Overstreet said.
With redistricting comes more accurate representation, especially on a county level.
“You can get really out of whack over that 10-year cycle,” she said, “and I think the county board is that way.”
Hall County District 2 has more population than Districts 4 and 6, which means that District 2 represents more voters.
“It’s time to look at all of those numbers and have each of those political subdivisions redraw lines so they have equal numbers of constituents,” Overstreet said.
New precinct lines are drawn from redistricting. These are the neighborhood polling sites voters go to during an election.
St. Mary’s Catholic, a small precinct, hosted 700 voters in the November election, and saw short lines.
Northridge Assembly of God, a larger precinct, hosted more than 2,000 voters in November, and saw long lines to vote.
“You want it to be as equal as possible,” Overstreet said. “Precincts should be between 750 to 1,500 voters.”
Precincts are not population-based because some of the population is non-voting age.
Hall County submitted a plan to the state in 2018 to redraw lines after that year’s election, which would take effect in 2019.
The county decided not to pursue it, though.
“We didn’t want to make that change until everybody was making changes,” Overstreet said. “You want to keep things as stable as possible, so as not to confuse people, and we certainly didn’t want to be confusing people before the huge election we had in 2020.”
The Legislature must redraw the state’s lines first before the county can do their work.
County precincts cannot divide a legislative line, Overstreet said.
“It’s very imperative that we have that data,” she said. “The recommendations we submitted in 2018 are probably not going to be very good anymore, or we’ll have to fine tune those, because legislative lines may change.”
District lines play an important role in elections.
“You can enfranchise or disenfranchise voters by how you draw lines,” Overstreet said. “I think it’s really important to be paying attention to how lines are drawn.”