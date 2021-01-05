Hall County redistricting will take place this year

“You want it to be as equal as possible,” Overstreet said. “Precincts should be between 750 to 1,500 voters.”

Precincts are not population-based because some of the population is non-voting age.

Hall County submitted a plan to the state in 2018 to redraw lines after that year’s election, which would take effect in 2019.

The county decided not to pursue it, though.

“We didn’t want to make that change until everybody was making changes,” Overstreet said. “You want to keep things as stable as possible, so as not to confuse people, and we certainly didn’t want to be confusing people before the huge election we had in 2020.”

The Legislature must redraw the state’s lines first before the county can do their work.

County precincts cannot divide a legislative line, Overstreet said.

“It’s very imperative that we have that data,” she said. “The recommendations we submitted in 2018 are probably not going to be very good anymore, or we’ll have to fine tune those, because legislative lines may change.”

District lines play an important role in elections.

“You can enfranchise or disenfranchise voters by how you draw lines,” Overstreet said. “I think it’s really important to be paying attention to how lines are drawn.”

