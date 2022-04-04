Hall County Republican Convention set for Thursday in Grand Island

The Hall County Republican Party will be hosting a convention on Thursday at Riverside Golf Club.

The event will start will a social at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and a program at 7. Local party officials will be elected and selection for the Nebraska GOP State Convention delegates also will occur.

The cost is $30 for the meal and you have a choice of grilled salmon, chicken cordon bleu or bone-in pork chop.

RSVP with your meal choice by Monday by calling 402-462-0498 or email hallcountygop@gmail.com

For more information, contact David Plond at 308-379-3155 or email at david.plond@scouting.org