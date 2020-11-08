 Skip to main content
Hall County Republicans, Democrats respond to Biden election
It was a day for celebration and disappointment Saturday as former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the 46th president of the United States after Tuesday’s general election.

The Associated Press made the announcement early Saturday, with other national media outlets soon following.

With Pennsylvania in the Biden column, the Democratic candidate secured the 270 electoral votes needed for victory.

As counting of ballots continues in some states, Biden also has a substantial popular vote lead over Republican President Donald Trump.

Peggy Pape, Hall County Democratic Party chair, called it “a real victory for democracy.”

“It was a fantastic turnout, and I’m looking forward to Biden’s efforts to unite the country,” she said. “Biden has promised to listen to the experts and lead the country for the common good of all. He has many challenges with the economy and the virus, and the crumbling infrastructure and division in the country, but I believe he will be able to bring us together, if anybody can.”

Pape also celebrated the election of the nation’s first female vice president, Kamala Harris.

“I’m delighted to have, at last, a woman vice president of color,” she said.

David Plond, Hall County Republican Party chair, expressed disappointment over the election.

“Naturally, we are disappointed with the results so far with the presidential race,” Plond said. “We are pleased with our state and local results. Reelecting Sen. (Ben) Sasse and Rep. (Adrian) Smith was very important along with electing Ray Aguilar to the state Legislature.”

He added, “We were pleased with the results of county supervisor and (Grand Island) City Council races.”

Plond suggested the election is not decided.

“Even if the media declares a winner in the close presidential race, that’s not the official result,” he said. “States have until Dec. 8 to settle any election disputes and certify their results before the meeting of state electors in every state Dec. 14, when they cast their Electoral College votes for president.”

