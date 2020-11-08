Hall County Republicans, Democrats respond to Biden election

It was a day for celebration and disappointment Saturday as former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the 46th president of the United States after Tuesday’s general election.

The Associated Press made the announcement early Saturday, with other national media outlets soon following.

With Pennsylvania in the Biden column, the Democratic candidate secured the 270 electoral votes needed for victory.

As counting of ballots continues in some states, Biden also has a substantial popular vote lead over Republican President Donald Trump.

Peggy Pape, Hall County Democratic Party chair, called it “a real victory for democracy.”

“It was a fantastic turnout, and I’m looking forward to Biden’s efforts to unite the country,” she said. “Biden has promised to listen to the experts and lead the country for the common good of all. He has many challenges with the economy and the virus, and the crumbling infrastructure and division in the country, but I believe he will be able to bring us together, if anybody can.”

Pape also celebrated the election of the nation’s first female vice president, Kamala Harris.