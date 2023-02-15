Hall County Veterans Service Officer Don Shuda wants people to step up to support Nebraska legislative bill LB80, which would appropriate funds for the construction of a State Veterans Cemetery in Grand Island.

Shuda, who spoke to the Hall County Commission Tuesday, hopes as many people as possible can attend a hearing for the bill at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 28. The Appropriations Committee will hold the hearing in Room 1524 of the State Capitol building.

If people can’t attend the hearing, Shuda would like them to call or email all members of the Appropriations Committee.

The committee is chaired by Sen. Robert Clements. Other members of the committee are Sens. Christy Armendariz, Myron Dorn, Robert Dover, Steve Erdman, Loren Lippincott, Mike McDonnell, Tony Vargas and Anna Wishart.

If the bill doesn’t come out of the Appropriations Committee, it’s not going anywhere, Shuda said. “I think it’s important we support the project,” Shuda said. He would like to see as many veterans and community leaders as possible attend the hearing.

The Hall County Commission voted Tuesday to send a letter of support to each member of the Appropriations Committee.

Hall County is requesting $8 million to build the 20-acre cemetery.