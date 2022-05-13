Hall County residents petition for repairs along north county roads

A petition signed by more than 40 residents demanding repairs to roads in north Hall County, near Cairo, was accepted by the Hall County Board of Commissioners Tuesday.

The petition, started by Marvin Walty, reads:

“The lack of adequate drainage of water and snow, frequency of grading, and washboards occurring on the roads are causing the roads to deteriorate and become dangerous to travelers. It is our request that the situation be addressed by assigning another machine operator to Route 5, or by otherwise addressing the situation in order to improve road conditions.”

Comments in the petition read “road rough” and “washboard roads” and “potholes in road.” One reads, “Quart of cream, 1/2 mile to make butter”

Walty addressed commissioners at their Tuesday meeting.

“I just would like to have each and every one of you on the board come up and drive down, going north, 130th road, go to the county line and go to the highway, and see how you guys would like to drive your vehicles,” he said. “You never come out there. You have no idea what I’m talking about!”

He said, “I shouldn’t have to bitch. We pay our taxes.”

Commissioner Scott Sorensen, who serves on the county’s roads committee, said changes are being planned.

“We do have plans to do some major improvements on some of the roads on that route,” he said. “There is a section of that road that is actually a part of the Village of Cairo, so we’d need to be in cooperation with them to be able to do any major improvements and make sure they share in the cost.”

Sorensen said he feels a petition is “not necessarily warranted,” but understandable.

“The roads are in rough shape and we need to do something,” he said. “The long story short is, these roads have been a little neglected through the prior administration’s leadership, including some of the foremen and the actual public works director.”

Highway Superintendent Don Robb, who started in the position in April, has reviewed the problem and said changes are forthcoming.

“They are addressing the roads up there. We have talked to the blade operators and they know they need to put a little more time in and make sure how they’re working on the roads,” Robb told commissioners.

West Loup River Road, from 130th Road to Highway 11, about 1.25 miles, is sand base, and dry and rough, is set to be clay-clapped, for example.

“That’s on the agenda this year to haul in clay, put it on top, mix in gravel, to get a base where we can get away from the sand,” Robb said.

These conditions have also been improved somewhat by recent rains, Robb noted.

Next year, Loup River Road, between Burwick Road and 130th, over another 1 mile, will also be improved.

At 130th, berms (or, edges) are being addressed by the roads department.

“The shoulders of the roads have been filled up to where they’re higher than the ditch,” said Robb. “Between the road and the ditch the water can’t get off. They’ve been working on those to get them pulled into the shoulders and get the roads reshaped.”

There are 150 miles (measuring both sides of the road) to be improved this spring, Robb said.

Attention is also being directed toward motor-grader blades.

“We’ve got one gentleman, we put an extension on his blade,” said Robb. “We’re trying to get them when they blade the roads to keep their blade angled at a little more angle so they’re not as apt to keep ripples in the road.”

Commissioner Pam Lancaster applauded the community effort.

“Most of us brag about being government by the people and that’s what this is. I know it takes a lot of effort to put together even a petition,” she said. “We have been hearing about this for a number of years, this is not a new issue, but we do have a new road superintendent. If we’re still hearing about this in another year I’ll be disappointed, but I don’t think that will be the case.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.