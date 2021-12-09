Hall County: Rural fire districts should ask state for new equipment funding

A request from Hall County’s rural fire departments for ARPA funds for new equipment was rejected Tuesday by Hall County Commissioners with a suggestion to work with the state.

Wood River, Cairo and Doniphan fire districts, among others, requested American Rescue Plan Act dollars awarded to the county to purchase self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the departments are lacking funds from not being able to hold annual fundraisers and unexpected costs, such as personal protective equipment, Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Todd King said at the board’s Nov. 9 meeting.

King asked for $40,000 in county ARPA funds for each of the six fire districts for COVID relief to purchase SCBA's.

Commission Chair Pam Lancaster said that the request is too much for the county and suggested the rural agencies first pursue ARPA funds from the state of Nebraska.

“We could grant the rural fire department their funds. They were substantial, however,” she said. “There’s a provision in the state ARPA funds, rather than using ours first. We do that with our veterans funds and so on, we always go to the state first.”