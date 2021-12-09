 Skip to main content
Hall County: Rural fire districts should ask state for new equipment funding
Hall County: Rural fire districts should ask state for new equipment funding

A request from Hall County’s rural fire departments for ARPA funds for new equipment was rejected Tuesday by Hall County Commissioners with a suggestion to work with the state.

Wood River, Cairo and Doniphan fire districts, among others, requested American Rescue Plan Act dollars awarded to the county to purchase self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the departments are lacking funds from not being able to hold annual fundraisers and unexpected costs, such as personal protective equipment, Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Todd King said at the board’s Nov. 9 meeting.

Todd King - Wood River Fire & Rescue

Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Todd King asks Hall County Commissioners Tuesday for ARPA funds for air packs for the county's fire districts. Funds are needed for such "vital equipment" as rural districts were struck by unexpected COVID expenses through 2020, King said. 

King asked for $40,000 in county ARPA funds for each of the six fire districts for COVID relief to purchase SCBA's.

Commission Chair Pam Lancaster said that the request is too much for the county and suggested the rural agencies first pursue ARPA funds from the state of Nebraska.

“We could grant the rural fire department their funds. They were substantial, however,” she said. “There’s a provision in the state ARPA funds, rather than using ours first. We do that with our veterans funds and so on, we always go to the state first.”

The board approved sending a letter to the fire districts “letting them know they need to apply for state funds,” Commissioner Gary Quandt explained.

Commissioner Scott Sorensen advocated that, if the fire districts still need funds, that the county consider making funds available to them.

“We want to help them any way we can,” Quandt said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
SCBA's are a vital piece of lifesaving equipment, King said, and are used for both medical and fire response, as well as some hazmat.

Self-contained Breathing Apparatus - SCBA

Firefighters use a self-contained breathing apparatus as part of their protective gear. The SCBA administers compressed air to firefighters when they are in smoky or hazardous gas situations.

An SCBA is compressed, portable air (not oxygen) with regulator for use in toxic smoke conditions, mainly structure or hazardous material fires, during a 30-minute period.

Wood River purchased 15 SCBA's in 2017 for its members.

The fire districts incurred unplanned expenses from purchasing required personal protective equipment through the coronavirus pandemic, King said on Nov. 9.

“Each department had a significant impact of PPE to better protect our members,” he said. “In Wood River, we bought a lot of Tyvek coveralls and N95 masks, and we had those stockpiled and had them available for all of our members, as well.”

Fire districts also had to invest in disinfecting equipment for their vehicles, King noted.

Wood River, and other fire districts, also had to invest in technology to hold virtual meetings and maintain training levels.

“That is not an expense we were planning on for the year,” King said.

The county was awarded a total of $11.9 million in ARPA funds this year. A large portion of the funds are being dedicate to the city of Grand Island and Central Nebraska Regional Airport’s 2022 sewer rehabilitation project.

