Hall County schools cancel classes on Tuesday

The snowy weather has led Hall County schools to cancel school for a second day in a row.
Centura Public Schools, Doniphan-Trumbull Public School, Grand Island Central Catholic, Grand Island Public Schools, Heartland Lutheran High School, Trinity Lutheran School and Wood River Rural Schools all canceled school for Tuesday. Northwest Public Schools issued its first snow day of the week Tuesday, as school was not scheduled to be on session Monday.
Central Community College campuses and centers also will be closed Tuesday due to the weather.