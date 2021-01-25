 Skip to main content
Hall County schools cancel classes on Tuesday
  • Updated
Several towns in Hall County and surrounding counties received eight inches or more of snow on Monday. Palmer had 8 inches by 2 p.m. More is expected to fall Tuesday, and school has been called off. (Independent/Josh Salmon)

The snowy weather has led Hall County schools to cancel school for a second day in a row.

Centura Public Schools, Doniphan-Trumbull Public School, Grand Island Central Catholic, Grand Island Public Schools, Heartland Lutheran High School, Trinity Lutheran School and Wood River Rural Schools all canceled school for Tuesday. Northwest Public Schools issued its first snow day of the week Tuesday, as school was not scheduled to be on session Monday.

Central Community College campuses and centers also will be closed Tuesday due to the weather.

