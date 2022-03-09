Hall County senator's bill to raise electric vehicle fees

A bill in the Nebraska Legislature will increase registration fees for electric vehicles.

LB1149, submitted by Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, incrementally will increase the fee from its current $75 to $150 by 2027. The fee would be collected by the county treasurer and remitted to the state treasurer and placed in the Highway Trust Fund.

Such legislation is needed, Friesen told The Independent.

“With the big push from the federal government to mandate or get automakers all to switch to electric vehicles, we thought it prudent to start looking at how we’re going to tax them because we still need the fees in order to keep our roads up,” he said.

Also being proposed is a kilowatt excise tax.

“We did that as an amendment, so that it could be either adopted or not, but with this short session I have a feeling it’s not going to go anywhere,” Friesen said.

This would be similar to the state’s gasoline tax that currently is assessed on each gallon of gasoline.

“With all the push to install the EV charging stations, we thought it was prudent that we look at, in the next couple of years, at least, starting to get something in place,” he said. “If we’re going to charge by the kilowatt we need to make sure these new installations are metered separately and we have some sort of process in place to do that billing.”

The intent is not to “punish” electric vehicle owners, Friesen said.

The majority of Highway Trust Fund revenues - 52% - came from motor fuel taxes in 2021.

“We need to be able to fund our roads,” he said. “Our road construction and road maintenance is all dependent on the gas tax. If you’re going to switch away from traditional fuels and switch to electric, we need to find some way of finding that funding.”

Currently, the impact from electric vehicles on the fund is minimal, Friesen said.

“There’s, I think, 2,500 electric vehicles registered in the state, so it’s not a huge issue yet,” he said, “but it’s easier to get out in front of it than to do something later, when there’s more vehicles and more pushback and more charging stations.”

An “extremely large concern” is the impact of EVs on local infrastructure, Friesen said.

“Think of how many billions of gallons of gasoline we sell, convert that to kilowatts, and you’ll see the challenge we have in front of us,” he said. “We don’t have near the generating capacity to charge all those vehicles. Even residential neighborhoods don’t have services built into them that will handle rapid-charging, even during night and evening hours.”

He added, “It’s a huge undertaking.”

City Utilities Director Tim Luchsinger said Grand Island services have not been affected by any increases in the use of electric vehicles or charging stations.

The city is ready, though, for any potential increases in electricity usage.

“We’re certainly keeping abreast of the situation to see how things develop,” Luchsinger told said. “I don’t know how much we have out there now, if we have a dozen vehicles or 200, but we’ll naturally keep track of what’s going on and make sure that we are able to provide what we need to in the future.”

