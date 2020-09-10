Hall County Sheriff’s Office takes part in Drive Sober campaign

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office recently was awarded grant funds to participate in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization through the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Highway Safety Administration.
According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, four deputies worked 95 hours of selective enforcement between Aug. 21 and Sept. 7.
The operation resulted in:
— Four DUI arrests.
— One driving during suspension arrest.
— Nine drug-related citations.
— One minor in possession of alcohol citation.
— One open container citation.
— 201 traffic contacts.
— 52 other citations.
