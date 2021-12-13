Hall County teens selected for Youth Leadership Tomorrow

Thirty of the Hall County area’s best and brightest high school juniors have been selected for Youth Leadership Tomorrow, a program to help students learn about their community, develop leadership skills and learn how to implement their talents in making a difference in Hall County.

Once a month, participants meet for a daylong workshop getting to know area community and business leaders, traveling to businesses and organizations in the Grand Island area and completing a volunteer project.

The program, in its 25th year, is part of Hall County Leadership Unlimited Inc. Students are selected through an application process.

Grand Island Senior High: Sydney Brown, Teagan Cheetsos, Rylei Degan, Delaney Hoover, Nyagoaa Khor, Hannah Madison, Analia Martinez Perez, Alieka Matzner, Mason Messmer, Sydnee Meyer, Kenny Morales, MacKenzie Skarka.

Grand Island Central Catholic: Ayonya Birthi, Noah Corey, Zackary Corey, Kajetan Hubl, Emery Obermiller, Olivia Stava, Gracie Woods.

Northwest: Brooklyn Colburn, Raegan Hillman, Melisa Kikic.

Heartland Lutheran: Kiki Nyanok, Claire Peterson.