Hall County tenant debt erased thanks to fundraising effort

Debt owed by Hall County public housing tenants is being retired thanks to a local fundraising effort.
Hall County Housing Authority reported in December that roughly $26,657 in delinquent rent was owed by its tenants amid the pandemic.
An effort by Grand Island’s Resurrection Church and parish nurse Kena Zebert raised the funds needed in less than two months.
“The monies are there, and we are working to retire the debt by identifying individuals who fall into this category and help them pay their rent owed,” HCHA Executive Director Barry Hall told the Hall County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
Rent-delinquent tenants would have otherwise faced evictions when a federal eviction moratorium put in place by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development expired.
The pandemic caused rental delinquency nationwide, Hall told county commissioners Tuesday during a special meeting of the HCHA board.
“We’re looking at about 14 million renters (nationwide) who possibly, without any intervention, would become homeless, and that would be a great impact on the economy, even in Grand Island and Hall County,” Hall said.
A shelter-in-place order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “really exposed the fact of housing instability among people who are extremely low-income,” he said.
HCHA received additional funding through the CARES Act due to the pandemic.
For its asset management projects, it received a total of $109,491 in three phases, and for its housing choice voucher projects, an additional $142,765.
“All those monies were in response to COVID-19 and its impact on the local economy and also on our residents,” Hall said.
HUD funding necessary to keep operations going
HCHA has a net operating income, before depreciation, of $261,338.66, Hall said Tuesday. That figure is based on an auditor report completed in June 2020.
“We look really good, based on what our auditor says,” Hall said.
HCHA is challenged because it is dependent on congressional appropriations, he said.
HUD funding accounts for 59% of HCHA’s total revenue.
The agency received $2.35 million for fiscal year 2020, and less than $1.12 million for capital improvement projects, which provide for repairs and replacements.
“Congress cut back on the amount in the capital improvement program,” Hall said.
But funding increases are expected nationwide for HUD programs this year.
Operating funds for projects are expected to be budgeted at $4.86 billion, which is a 6.9% increase from fiscal year 2020. Capital improvement funds for public housing are expected to total $2.94 billion, a 2.5% increase. Administrative fees for the HCV program are expected to be at $2.13 billion, a 7.7% increase.
There are other funding sources for public housing authorities, Hall said, such as low-income housing tax credits and rental assistance demonstration.
“The RAD program allows for the local public housing to actually have the deed-of-trust so we can go out and come up with monies to be able to do many of the capital improvements that many of the public housing authorities around the nation need,” he said.
HCHA has a positive impact on the local economy, Hall told the county commissioners.
The public housing program provides $1.93 million in capital and operating funds.
The HCV program provides $2.45 million in direct payments to landlords, administration fees and contract payments.
HCHA is also directly involved in community efforts, Hall noted.
Community outreach efforts last year included food donations to Grand Island Salvation Army, collecting hats and gloves for local homeless shelters, school supplies for Grand Island Public Schools and for Hope Harbor and raising funds for the Heartland United Way COVID-19 Community Response program.