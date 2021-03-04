Hall County tenant debt erased thanks to fundraising effort

HCHA received additional funding through the CARES Act due to the pandemic.

For its asset management projects, it received a total of $109,491 in three phases, and for its housing choice voucher projects, an additional $142,765.

“All those monies were in response to COVID-19 and its impact on the local economy and also on our residents,” Hall said.

HUD funding necessary to keep operations going

HCHA has a net operating income, before depreciation, of $261,338.66, Hall said Tuesday. That figure is based on an auditor report completed in June 2020.

“We look really good, based on what our auditor says,” Hall said.

HCHA is challenged because it is dependent on congressional appropriations, he said.

HUD funding accounts for 59% of HCHA’s total revenue.

The agency received $2.35 million for fiscal year 2020, and less than $1.12 million for capital improvement projects, which provide for repairs and replacements.

“Congress cut back on the amount in the capital improvement program,” Hall said.

But funding increases are expected nationwide for HUD programs this year.