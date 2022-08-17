Hall County terminates janitorial services contract with Omaha company

Hall County Commissioners Tuesday terminated a contract with Omaha-based BMI Janitorial Group for janitorial services in county buildings.

The contract with BMI was for $5,433 per month, for roughly 42,000 square feet per week.

It was the first time for BMI providing these services to the county.

This was a more limited contracted than previous years, which awarded $10,000 for services.

The contract started July 1 and immediately there were difficulties.

Commissioner Gary Quandt introduced the agenda item on July 5 by saying, "Houston, we have a problem."

Facilities Director Doone Humphrey explained that one crew member quit on that Friday, after first appearing for work. A second, the team director, was not in that day.

BMI offered to send someone over, said Humphrey, explaining it's not that easy.

"'You've got to pass background checks and you've got to have I.D. badges. We can't just allow people in these buildings. This is a government institution, you can't do that,'" he told county commissioners. "Consequently, buildings didn't get cleaned this weekend."

Facilities Department staff became responsible then for cleaning restrooms and taking out trash from offices.

Humphrey also noted that the BMI crew had arrived with no cleaning equipment.

"We've got some pretty upset people," said Humphrey.

County employees have since had to largely attend to their own work areas.

Some offices have even closed a half hour early so this work could be done.

County Attorney Marty Klein shared his experiences at the board's July 19 meeting.

"I'm expected to take my trash out to a central location. I'm expected to clean my areas," he said. "We have our district clerk's court office, which has had to close early, at 4:30, so they can do what's expected of them for their cleaning duties. We're paying folks at a very high rate to do these cleaning duties and not serving the public."

He added, "It's been a frustration that's been deeply expressed in my office alone."

County Commissioner Karen Bredthauer commented on these added duties.

"If they're taking a half hour of seven or eight people and shutting the office down, that's a huge cost to the county," she said.

Humphrey on July 19 was ready to recommend the contract with BMI be ended, but said more time should allowed for BMI to improve.

By then, the janitorial crew had been increased to three people.

"I think they need a little more chance than just one or two weeks," he said. "They had a rough start. They had an employee quit right away. They ended up letting another employee go. Consequently, some nights they were only having one person trying to clean all these buildings and it wasn't working."

He added, "I think it will get better as we go along, if they can keep this crew together."

On Aug. 2, Humphrey reported that complaints had decreased.

"They are doing a better job from what I can see," he said. "Every time a complaint comes up, I notify people here and in Omaha, and from my understanding they do go to the source to find out what they missed and what they can do to keep it clean."

Offices, though, were still closing a half hour early for staff to do cleaning duties, including the Department of Motor Vehicles, reported Board Chair Ron Peterson.

BMI Manager Dan Beckmann apologized for these "challenges" at Tuesday's meeting.

"We're confident we can do this," he said, "but you have to tell me what you want us to do."

Quandt asked, "Confident about doing what?"

Beckmann said, "About cleaning the buildings."

"When would you be able to do it? Because we haven't had it so far. It's been piecemeal so far," replied Quandt. "If we were to continue this contact, when will you be able to do the buildings and do them right?"

Beckmann said, "This week. I would say, for sure, by Thursday, we'll have everything to where it needs to be."

Asked how they've performed the previous week, Humphrey said, "Not very good, at all."

"Only one person was in the buildings cleaning over the weekend and a lot of areas didn't get cleaned," he said. "It just isn't getting done the way it needs to get done."

With Beckmann at his side, Humphrey recommended the contract be terminated.

Beckmann explained what he believes went wrong.

"We were planning on doing all the offices and everything, and I think when we did that smaller package, it maybe cut the budget closer than what we had anticipated," he said. "We're trying to make it work with what we've got. I think we'll get it. I'm sure we will. It's just going to be a little bit more of a challenge."

Discussions about continuing the contract were done privately in executive session.

Emerging from the session, the board unanimously approved terminating the contract effective the same day.

The board agreed to pay $2,500 to BMI for partial services.