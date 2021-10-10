Hall County testifies in Lincoln against rising property taxes

Andy Marsh is owner of Keystone Properties and other multi-home properties in Grand Island and Hastings.

Marsh is the person who brought the concerns about the mass valuation increases to Friesen.

He testified on the “unpredictability on the raises” and the “lack of clarity on the methodology being used” for the initial values.

Marsh noted that he does not have such problems in Adams County.

“One specific property of mine in Grand Island alone saw about a 110% increase,” he said. “That increase alone for that property would onboard an additional property tax expense to me of $80,828 per year.”

Overall, in 2020, he faced an increase of roughly $212,000 in Hall County property taxes.

“I don’t know how any small business, which I am, can onboard one expense like that with a curveball and not take drastic measures,” he said, “whether it be kicking deferred maintenance expenses down the road, personnel or rent increases.”

Because of the increased valuations Marsh said he’s had to raise rents by $45 per month.