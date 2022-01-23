Hall County updating COVID guidance amid ongoing omicron surge

Hall County is updating its COVID-19 guidance for officials and employees in response to the local surge of new cases related to the omicron variant.
Guidance was issued to officials in September following the arrival of delta variant, Assistant County Attorney Sarah Carstensen noted at Tuesday’s County Commissioners meeting.
“Things have changed yet again, so I’d like to update that and send something out again,” she said. “With omicron we have just a little bit different scenario.”
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Jan. 10 updated its guidance in response to the new variant, and on Jan. 11, the Central District Health Department, which covers Hall County, changed its guidance, as well.
Updating county guidance would provide consistency, Carstensen said.
“I’d just like to be able to update that document and make it consistent with what the CDC and CDHD are now saying, and recommend that things change as it changes,” she said.
It is needed, Carstensen said.
“I know of at least four departments that have multiple people out for COVID,” she said.
New COVID cases remain “extremely high” in the CDHD three-county coverage area, CDHD said Friday on its Facebook account.
There have been 1,400 new cases reported in the last seven days and a positivity rate of 71%, according to CDHD’s COVID dashboard, which was updated Friday.
This breaks the record high from last week, which was 1,400 cases and 63% positivity rate.
CDHD attributes the new record highs partly to the “extremely transmissible” omicron variant, which first appeared in the Grand Island area in mid-December.
Among changes, the county’s COVID guidance will be updated to state that an employee may return to work five days from the onset of symptoms, rather than 10 days.
It also will update language to include COVID vaccine boosters, Carstensen said.
“If you’re eligible for the booster and have not done it, you’re not considered up-to-date,” she said. “You’re only considered up-to-date if you’ve taken the original dosage and if you’re eligible for a booster you have taken it.”
There is some flexibility, as county employees are essential workers, Carstensen said.
“If we have someone in the county attorney’s office, for example, we have a way to separate and distance, and we still have that work getting done,” she said. “The courts don’t close and have not closed during this entire pandemic. We need that work done.”
Commissioner Pam Lancaster suggested distancing in the commission’s meeting room at the Hall County Administration Building.
Grand Island City Council has temporarily adopted this measure, spacing out with long tables in the City Hall meeting space, using microphones and doing roll call votes rather than electronic voting.
“It’s an option,” she said. “I think if the board is uncomfortable sitting this close together, I just thought it was an interesting option.”
Commissioners approved directing the commission chair, currently Ron Peterson, to work with the Hall County Attorney’s Office to make decisions on any pandemic-related issues, then bring those decisions to the next board meeting for ratification.
“That way there’s no question, no confusion,” Lancaster said. “It just gives a little support and assurance that the county chair has that authority.”
The updated COVID-19 guidance will be brought before the commission for review at their Feb. 1 meeting.
For information about COVID-19 and other community resources, visit cdhd.ne.gov.