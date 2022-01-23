Hall County updating COVID guidance amid ongoing omicron surge

There have been 1,400 new cases reported in the last seven days and a positivity rate of 71%, according to CDHD’s COVID dashboard, which was updated Friday.

This breaks the record high from last week, which was 1,400 cases and 63% positivity rate.

CDHD attributes the new record highs partly to the “extremely transmissible” omicron variant, which first appeared in the Grand Island area in mid-December.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Among changes, the county’s COVID guidance will be updated to state that an employee may return to work five days from the onset of symptoms, rather than 10 days.

It also will update language to include COVID vaccine boosters, Carstensen said.

“If you’re eligible for the booster and have not done it, you’re not considered up-to-date,” she said. “You’re only considered up-to-date if you’ve taken the original dosage and if you’re eligible for a booster you have taken it.”

There is some flexibility, as county employees are essential workers, Carstensen said.