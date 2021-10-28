Hall County VFW Auxiliary donates patriotic books to library

Hall County VFW Auxiliary 1347 presented eight patriotism-themed children’s nonfiction and fiction books on Tuesday to the Grand Island Public Library.

The books will be added to the children’s collection at the library and bear a special bookplate naming the VFW Auxiliary 1347 as the donor.

Titles include two middle-grade historical fiction books, “The Winter of Red Snow” by Kristiana Gregory and “Step Up to the Plate, Maria Singh” by Uma Krishnaswami. “The Winter of Red Snow” takes place at Valley Forge in 1777 and is narrated by an 11-year-old girl. “Step Up to the Plate, Maria Singh” tells the story of the young daughter of a Punjabi father and Mexican mother in California during World War II.

In the illustrated chapter book, “Ellie May on President’s Day” by Hillary Homzie, second-grader Ellie May wants to be her class’ flag leader during the Pledge of Allegiance and learns about what makes a good president.

Younger readers might enjoy “We the Kids,” an illustrated version of the Preamble to the Constitution by David Catrow, and “Chester Nez and the Unbreakable Code,” a picture book about the Navajo Code Talkers written by Joseph Bruchac and illustrated by Liz Amini-Holmes.