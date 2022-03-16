Hall County woman arrested after allegedly fleeing from Merrick County deputy

A 30-year-old Hall County woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly fled from a Merrick County deputy earlier in the day.

The deputy witnessed a blue Ford Escape traveling southbound on Third Road in rural Merrick County and identified the driver, who had two outstanding Merrick County warrants.

The pursuit was discontinued due to the safety concerns for other citizens, travelers and bystanders. The suspect vehicle continued traveling southbound on South Locust Street in Grand Island.

The suspect, identified as Abbigail Gales, later was arrested by the Grand Island Police Department and transferred to Merrick County custody.

In addition to the Merrick County warrants for violation of probation, Gales was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving.