Hall County woman dies after crash north of Grand Island

A Hall County woman died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash north of Grand Island.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Elaine Bishop, 82, died after a wreck that occurred around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday in the area of U.S. Highway 281 and Chapman Road.

Bishop was westbound on Chapman Road when she failed to yield at a stop sign at Highway 281, the sheriff's office said. A vehicle driven northbound by a teenage girl on the highway hit Bishop's vehicle.

Medics took Bishop to Saint Francis Medical Center, where she died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Members of the Grand Island Fire Department and the St. Libory Rural Fire Department also responded to the scene.