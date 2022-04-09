Hall County's new highway superintendent comes from York, Nuckolls counties

Don Robb has been hired as Hall County highway superintendent.

Robb is a former highway superintendent for York County and Nuckolls County.

He currently is an engineer at Speece-Lewis in Lincoln.

Hall County Board of Commissioners interviewed Robb on March 29 and offered him the position after a brief executive session.

Commissioner Scott Sorensen applauded the choice.

“I think it’s an excellent choice by the board,” he told The Independent. “I think Don’s going to bring a lot of experience to our public works department that we’ve been needing and lacking, and he’s going to be a great asset for the county.”

Robb told The Independent he’s excited to have been chosen for the position.

“Like I told the board, I didn’t really look them over. I’m happy where I’m at. But I got a letter from Scott and I did happen to just run into him and we met and talked, and by the time we got through talking, what they were looking for, I said I thought that would be a good fit for both of us,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Robb has a Class A highway superintendent license and bridge inspector license, with fracture critical certification, is ACI (American Concrete Institute) certified, and has direct experience working on local projects.

“I usually do the city of Grand Island’s bridges,” he told commissioners. “I’ve been over here, working before, and I’ve been around, so I know the area.”

Robb said he started out at the county roads department level “running heavy equipment” and from there received his licenses.

“I moved up, became highway superintendent for a couple of counties, moved on from there and went to work for an engineering firm,” he said.

Among his experiences, Robb has worked directly with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and has been involved in handling federal paperwork.

Robb said he has long been interested in the position.

“I did realize you guys were looking a while back, but we were busy. I work for an engineering firm and it just came and went,” he explained.

Robb enjoys being a superintendent, he said.

“I am happy with my job where I’m employed right now, but I looked at it as an opportunity to step back in to (being) highway superintendent,” he said. “Once you’ve been a highway superintendent you’ve got the little scratch you need to itch. Enjoyment, it’s usually about 95% really got work and about 5% that comes and goes.”

Robb sees the county budget as a key area of concern in the position, he said.

“You do have a nice budget, but with the cost of everything going up ... we need to get looking at your bridges, what you need replaced,” he said. “You’re always needing updates and replacements. There isn’t any pieces of equipment in the county that’s getting smaller. Most bridges are older bridges. They wear out just from usage and age.”

Robb is expected to start as Hall County highway superintendent at the end of April.

The county has been seeking a new highway superintendent since September.

Efforts to find a candidate stalled due to a new county population count and a bill that was pending in the Legislature.

In August, data released by the U.S. Census Bureau showed that Hall County’s population had increased by 7.3%, from 58,607 people in 2010 to 62,895 in 2020.

As a result of crossing the 60,000 population threshold, the county became required to make a change in its administrative structure.

The job description for the county surveyor, an elected office, had to be changed so the person in the role was also in charge of the county’s highway department.

In September, Steve Riehle stepped down as highway superintendent to focus on serving as county highway engineer.

The county has been searching since for a replacement in the position, with Commissioner Scott Sorensen serving as the interim department head.

LB971 was signed into law in March.

The bill, submitted by state Sen. John Lowe of Kearney, changes population requirements relating to county surveyors, engineers and highway superintendents.

The bill increases the population base by which a county surveyor serves as the head of the county roads department from 60,000 to 100,000.

