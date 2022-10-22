Halloween Hoopla scares up fun and funds for local nonprofit

As daylight waned and evening fell, frightening apparitions descended upon Hall County Park, along with some princesses and dinosaurs and a few Buzz Lightyears.

It was Halloween Hoopla!

Held at the county park Saturday, it was the third annual event for Imagination City Children's Museum.

Imagination City, at Conestoga Mall, is an educational environment for children and families.

The fundraiser for the local nonprofit started in 2020, during the pandemic, explained Director Laura Johnson.

"We started the year of COVID because we really wanted to do something special for Halloween since people had been very cooped up for a long period of time," she said. "We had to think of something that would be outdoors and socially distanced."

The results of that first event were spectacular.

"We had a lot of people come up to us asking if we were going to do it again the following year," said Johnson. "We decided to make what was for COVID a tradition."

The growth since then has been exciting.

"It grew from year one to year two, and this year we are anticipating an even larger crowd, just from interest on Facebook alone," she said. "We're excited to see how many people show."

Across the park were various games and activities for families to enjoy, and a ball pit. Food truck lined the park paths.

A parade was held at seven, with sponsors and volunteers tossing candies to children in costumes as dusk fell upon the park.

In the dark, a flashlight treat hunt was held along the park's pathways.

"We tried to target older kids with that, that way everyone feels like there's something for every age group," said Johnson.

Katrina Wiles, an employee at the nonprofit had on with her Imagination City t-shirt a pair of steampunk goggles.

Wiles said she loves the annual event.

"It's the second one I've done with them, and it's really cool. It's fun," she said. "I love watching the kids get excited about all the vehicles. I'm excited to see who comes out this year again."

It's an exciting evening for Johnson, as well.

"Once it's started, it's just a thrill, because it's really neat to see all of the excitement with the kids," said Johnson.

Imagination City is set up like a little city, explained Johnson.

There are 14 buildings and 17 exhibits total that "mimic what you would see in a real town."

"Some of them are sponsored by local businesses. We have a Raising Cane's, but also a vet clinic, an elementary school, a hospital, a gas station," she said. "Anything you see in Grand Island you will see in our museum."

Their aim is to foster imagination in kids, said Johnson.

"It is all about imagination and pretend play and kids taking on different roles, especially adult roles," she said. "We also have a park side, so they can engage their bodies and not just their minds, and we have a water table that's fairly new in the park side that the kids really love."

The evening is beneficial to the nonprofit.

"We like to be a resource to the public, but we also depend on these events for funding to keep the museum going," said Johnson.

Imagination City is not to be confused with Grand Island Children's Museum, the nonprofit entity that is remodeling the former National Guard Armory on Old Potash Highway.

For more information and to donate, visit www.giimaginationcity.com.