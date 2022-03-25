Hampton Lutheran ‘really couldn’t go on’ after 52 years of educating children

It wasn’t a history-altering pandemic that ended 52 years of Christian education at Hampton Lutheran School.

It was a lack of young souls to fill its hallways.

According to Jean Carnoali, Hampton Lutheran School principal and fourth-sixth grade teacher, 2021-22 school year enrollment consisted of six students: two preschoolers, one first-grader, two third-graders and one fifth-grader.

Hampton Lutheran School’s highest enrollment was in 2005. Carnoali said there were about 100 students enrolled at that time.

Carnoali said COVID wasn’t a factor in deciding to close the school. Rather, it was the changing demographics in the area.

“There came a point, I think, where suddenly we were graduating the youngest child of a lot of our faithful families,” Carnoali said.

She added: “I think also it’s kind of a general shift in just society.”

The migration of young people from rural areas to larger communities likely played a factor as well, said Pastor Dan Barbey. “It’s a rural community. And so a lot of the ones who went here don’t stay here.”

Barbey, along with Pastor David Feddern, serve the school. Barbey is the pastor at Hampton’s St. Peter Lutheran Church; Feddern serves Hampton’s rural Zion Lutheran Church. The two churches have played a role in Hampton Lutheran School’s operations.

“The school board made the recommendation in the fall,” Barbey said. “They could only make the recommendation. It wasn’t until January that it was brought before the vote (between Zion and St. Peter’s). One congregation or the other could vote, and if they voted to withdraw from the arrangement, that ended the arrangement.”

Current students at Hampton Lutheran — an elementary school — will branch off to different schools. Carnoali said two students will go to Aurora Public Schools. Two families are yet undecided, she said.

For the six students this year, there are three teachers, a cook, a secretary, a janitor and dedicated volunteers. Carnoali said, “Needless to say, we have a pretty good student-to-adult ratio.”

Carnoali said having so many adults available for students has given Hampton Lutheran an advantage, but she has confidence in the area’s public schools. “The public school (in Hampton) offers a good education,” Carnoali said. “We have very good public schools in this area.”

Similarly to the school’s families, some school employees already have plans after Hampton Lutheran School closes.

A few do not, Carnoali said. “Some of us will be teaching in other places. Some of us will just be taking other jobs.”

Carnoali started teaching at Hampton Lutheran School in fall 1994.

Ideally, Carnoali said, it will remain a place for children. “The ministry of Hampton Lutheran will go on to another form … after-school care, community center. There are different ideas around.”

St. Peter Lutheran and Zion Lutheran are working together to determine what the building will become, Barbey said. “The two congregations have a committee that was looking at future uses for the facility.”

“I’m sad about this, but it really couldn’t go on,” he said.

Carnoali emphasized: “The Gospel is here and it doesn’t change because the school no longer operates.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

