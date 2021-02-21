Hands of Heartland opens office in Grand Island

Samson said that in order to accomplish this, Hands of Heartland has built out a number of programs across its facilities that help to enable people with disabilities to experience life, employment and independence, as well as provide benefit to the families of individuals with I/DD and the communities where they live.

He said the organization started off in Bellevue in 1998 and has offices in West Point, Lincoln and now in Grand Island and Fremont.

Samson said one of the things that Hands of Heartland focuses on is making its facilities able to support both creativity and individual choice.

“It is really important for us that guardians, as well as the people we support, have a say in what their services are,” he said. “We also want to make this a great opportunity for our employees, too. We know that people who love their jobs will provide the best service.”

In the services that Hands of Heartland offers, Samson said, they are using technology “like we have never before with the locations we have.”

“We are going to be creating art and we will be building sort of a store outlet,” he said.

Eventually, Samson said, they want to involve the Grand Island community in creating art projects with the people that they support.