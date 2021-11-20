'Happy Gilmore’ makes my sons happy

For reasons I don’t understand, my two sons both need regular doses of “Happy Gilmore.”
They’ve been giant fans since the 1996 Adam Sandler movie started showing up on television.
“I bet I’ve seen parts of it once a month for the last 20 years,” says my oldest son, Benj.
He probably watches the entire film three or four times a year.
“Happy Gilmore” is on TV all the time, Benj says, and it’s hard to resist. The film also isn’t long, running only an hour and 32 minutes. “I could watch any 10-minute chunk of that and be very pleased,” he said.
Benj, 37, says it’s a good mix of “clever juvenile humor” and “a lot of good physical comedy.”
His brother, Bryan, calls the film “transcendent.” It’s filled with one hilarious scene after another, he says.
Their favorite character is Shooter McGavin, played by Christopher McDonald.
“He’s the best villain ever,” Bryan said. “He’s like a ‘Star Wars’-level villain.”
Benj likens him to a cartoon character.
For a dozen years in a row, Bryan has named his fantasy football team after Shooter McGavin.
The two boys like to share quotes from the movie.
One of their favorites, uttered by Shooter, is “Just stay out of my way, or you’ll pay. Listen to what I say.”
“He’s maybe one of the funniest characters of all time,” says our daughter Brenna, who shares her brothers’ love for the film.
“Happy Gilmore” shows Adam Sandler at his peak, she says. It is “basically him at his funniest and most interesting,” she said.
“I also think that I probably learned most of what I know about golf from that movie,” Brenna said.
What exactly?
“You can have a great long drive but unless your short game is good, you’re garbage,” Brenna said.
In other words, “Getting to the green will only take you so far,” she said.
The boys like other films, such as “The Dark Knight” and “Shawshank Redemption,” but “Happy Gilmore” is probably the one they’ve seen the most.
Benj said he “almost never” gets tired of it.
Every male born between 1980 and 1990 loves “Happy Gilmore,” Bryan says.
Bryan, 35, hears people quote dialogue from the film three times a week.
When they come to visit, Benj often turns on “Happy Gilmore.” He says the film is not too offensive, and you don’t have to pay much attention to it. So it’s good to just have on when people are talking, Benj says.
I don’t share that opinion, but my wife doesn’t mind the film.
The only part of “Happy Gilmore” I’ve seen is when Sandler’s character gets in a fight with Bob Barker, which I admit is funny. Brenna said she never cared for “The Price is Right,” but she gained newfound respect for Barker after seeing him resort to violence in “Happy Gilmore.”
With “Happy Gilmore,” Benj finds common ground with his wife. It’s probably the Adam Sandler movie she tolerates the most, he said.
“I do enjoy ‘Happy Gilmore’ and often catch myself watching it with Benj when he puts it on,” Anne wrote. “I don’t nearly enjoy it as much as Benj or Bryan, but I understand why they like it as much as they do. It’s somewhat timeless and taps into rooting for an underdog, even though he maybe a messy, rough-edged one at that. I also enjoy it way more than ‘Billy Madison,’ as ‘Happy Gilmore’ is a more likable and less annoying character.”
Bryan and a friend were introduced to “Happy Gilmore” when they were 12. Watching it together, they couldn’t stop laughing. When the picture ended, they rewound the tape “and watched the entire thing again.”