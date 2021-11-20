'Happy Gilmore’ makes my sons happy

When they come to visit, Benj often turns on “Happy Gilmore.” He says the film is not too offensive, and you don’t have to pay much attention to it. So it’s good to just have on when people are talking, Benj says.

I don’t share that opinion, but my wife doesn’t mind the film.

The only part of “Happy Gilmore” I’ve seen is when Sandler’s character gets in a fight with Bob Barker, which I admit is funny. Brenna said she never cared for “The Price is Right,” but she gained newfound respect for Barker after seeing him resort to violence in “Happy Gilmore.”

With “Happy Gilmore,” Benj finds common ground with his wife. It’s probably the Adam Sandler movie she tolerates the most, he said.

“I do enjoy ‘Happy Gilmore’ and often catch myself watching it with Benj when he puts it on,” Anne wrote. “I don’t nearly enjoy it as much as Benj or Bryan, but I understand why they like it as much as they do. It’s somewhat timeless and taps into rooting for an underdog, even though he maybe a messy, rough-edged one at that. I also enjoy it way more than ‘Billy Madison,’ as ‘Happy Gilmore’ is a more likable and less annoying character.”