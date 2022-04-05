‘Happy Together’ Tour returning to Nebraska State Fair

The Nebraska State Fair, Aug. 26 through Sept. 5, has something for everyone, especially Nebraska’s senior citizens.

In recognition of Nebraska’s older generation, the State Fair has designated Monday, Aug. 29, as Older Nebraskans Day.

Many special events are planned for Older Nebraskans Day, including the Happy Together Tour concert, which will return to perform at the senior event as part pf the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series.

The concert will be at 2 p.m. in the Heartland Events Center.

The fair’s theme this year is “Nothing More Nebraskan.”

The Happy Together Tour brings together bands and musicians of the 1960s together on the road to perform for fans. This year will mark the 13th year of the “Happy Together” Tour.

The Tour is once again joined by The Turtles, who also act as musical hosts for the tour. Along with The Turtles will be Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Buckinghams, The Vogues and The Cowsills.

The Happy Together Tour drew 4,752 fans last year to its concert.

The announcement was made Monday morning on the Nebraska State Fair’s Facebook page by Tom Osborne. The concert was the first of five shows in the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series at this year’s Nebraska State Fair to be announced. The other concerts will be announced each day this week by a notable Nebraskan on the fair’s Facebook page at 9 a.m.

The Happy Together Tour will be the only indoor concert at the Heartland Events Center scheduled at this year’s fair. The remaining concerts will be 7:30 p.m. on the Anderson Sports Field.

Other concerts will be on Wednesday, Aug. 31; Thursday, Sept.1; Friday, Sept. 2; and Saturday, Sept. 3.

Last year’s outdoor concerts were headlined by Jon Pardi drawing a crowd of more than 7,800 fans. The Kevin Costner and Modern West concert was supposed to be outdoors, but was rescheduled to the Heartland Events Center due to weather and drew 2,483 people. The band Los Sebastianes drew 1,596 people and Warrant & Skid Row drew 1,481 fans.

The Older Nebraskans Day concert has been a regular event since the fair first appeared in Grand Island in 2010. Mel Tillis was the first act to perform at the event and drew more than 13,000 fans during his two performances. It was a free concert.

Reserved concert tickets costing $21 will go on sale at 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, at statefair.org and will include gate admission.

For more information, visit statefair.org.

