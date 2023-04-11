The Hargis House Women’s Club will host a Victorian tea party at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Hargis House, 1109 W. Second.

The event will include refreshments, fashion hats of the era, a lesson on “fan language” and Victorian manners along with live musical entertainment. Attendees will take home a memento of the event.

Hargis House was built in 1898 for Andrew M. Hargis, a cofounder of the Grand Island Business and Normal College. Once completed, this Queen Anne architectural style home was called “Hargis Mansion,” as it was said to have been one of the show places located between Chicago and Denver.

Linda Studley, co-chair of the event, said, “Time is not kind to anyone’s or anything’s appearance, the Hargis House included. In an effort to keep this showcase historical home alive and in use by all of those interested in the surrounding areas, repairs are a priority. Our goal is to have this home be around for our children and grandchildren to enjoy.”

A suggested donation of $10 will be collected at the event to be used for restoration of the house. Please call co-chair Martha Moellenberndt at 308-379-6121 to reserve a spot.

Members are planning future events to provide information about other customs of the Victorian era. The Hargis House is also available to host tea parties, anniversaries, baby and wedding showers and weddings.