Hargis House Women’s Club fighting to save historic house

“It’s treated as commercial property for tax purposes, but unfortunately it doesn’t meet code for commercial property,” he said. “It has no sprinkler system. The wiring is way under code, as is the plumbing. If they ever want to get that house to be fully functional, they’re going to have to spend a lot of money to do so.”

Funds also are needed to correct the state’s tax decision.

“It may be a lost cause,” Truell said. “They need to raise the money and they just haven’t been able to do it, especially under the current situation that prevents any major group efforts at fundraising.”

The former women’s club leadership had planned to liquidate all of the house’s assets, selling off most items and donating the rest to charity, Mader said.

A neighboring business was interested in acquiring the property to use as a parking lot.

“We didn’t know if we were going to get the house,” she said. “They took everything in the house downstairs and piled it on the first floor, planning to sell it all. Now it’s all still sitting there. We need to put it all back.”

Mader said forming a new nonprofit group was necessary.