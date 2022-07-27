Harmony Hall restoration project gets City Council zoning approval

A restoration of Grand Island's Harmony Hall can now move forward.

A zoning request submitted by property owner Jose Ramirez was approved by Grand Island City Council Tuesday with a 6-2 vote. Ramirez requested a change from large lot residential to B2 general business.

The Regional Planning Commission on July 6 recommended against approving the request on the grounds that it is "spot zoning," does not conform to the city's comprehensive plan, and is not compatible with the surrounding uses.

The historic ballroom at 4720 Seedling Mile Road, built 120 years ago, has been vacant for 50 years. The site, which once was the headquarters of the Grand Island Ku Klux Klan, has also been a dance hall and a soup kitchen, among other uses.

Ramirez shared his vision of restoring it as a community ballroom.

"I won't restore it 100% to its original look," said Ramirez. "It's more expensive to restore it to historically correct standards, and I looked into the grants and it doesn't go with the scope I'm looking to end up at, but from the outside it will look like it did back in the day."

Ramirez said he plans to host up to 250 people and use the two lots north of the property to serve as parking. He emphasized that the property would not be used as a bar.

Ramirez estimated its restoration will cost roughly $500,000.

Community Response

Greg Erwin, a neighboring resident, protested the request Tuesday.

"With myself and my neighbors, one of our biggest concerns is if for some reason he decides not to do this, by rezoning it, he could sell the property to another developer who can turn it into a convenience store or gas station," he said.

Erwin also expressed concerns about noise.

"It's a real nice, quiet place, with kids and elderly people," he said. "It's just not a place for something like that."

Marylou Castillo, through City Interpreter Deniss Guerrero, offered her support.

"It is good for the city economy to grow," said Castillo, via Guerrero. "It would also give more value to the houses that are around there."

Castillo added that it would be a draw to Grand Island as the city continues to grow and would offer job opportunities.

Neighbor David Hill spoke in favor of the request, calling it "a positive thing."

"When someone wanted to come in, invest their time and money to try and fix what's been an eyesore for the 26 years I've been there, I thought, great!" he said. "We should want this, I think."

Suzie Dunn, who lives on nearby Gunbarrel Road, protested the change, saying there were others who were not able to be at the meeting who shared her sentiment.

"We do not want that to be a business. We prefer it to be made into homes," said Dunn. "I've lived out there for 25 years and it's a nice, peaceful neighborhood, and we do not want it changed."

Council Remarks

Council Member Mitch Nickerson said he was "very conflicted" about the request.

He spoke highly of Ramirez and his capabilities, but sympathized with the concerns of those neighborhood residents.

"People live where they live for a reason," he said. "By its very purpose, this type of business is going to be celebratory. That's what it's for, to have fun. It's undoubtedly going to involve loud people and loud noise, probably loud cars. Not all activity is going to be inside."

Nickerson also spoke on the role of zoning.

"The purposes of zoning are usually based on a couple of reasons. What's the best use of it, and what's the consistency of that use?" he said. "I'm in favor of economic development, but I have to take a look at the bigger picture."

Council Member Vaughn Minton applauded Ramirez for his vision and "willingness to take the risk" of improving the site.

"If I lived across the street from that old building, I'd rather have someone come in and clean it up, make it nice, put something in there, rather than having a dilapidated building that children can go into and get hurt, or have wild animals staying in there," he said. "Thank you very much for doing this."

Council Member Chuck Haase supported the request because the site "used to be Harmony Hall."

"This is exactly what it was used for for many years," he said. "It's going to be rebuilt along the same lines that it was. That makes a difference for me on the zoning part."