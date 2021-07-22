Harvard fellow will help drive Grand Island Public Schools with data

“They know the narrative,” she said. “They know the experiences of our students and themselves throughout the organization. When you bring those two together, it’s a beautiful opportunity to have meaningful impact.

“It layers the work that we’re doing in the classroom every day,” Grover said of the district utilizing data.

Harvard’s program comes with a price tag, in this case the tab picked up by the federal government, funneled through the state of Nebraska and in some cases local education agencies. Larson’s participation, which costs $45,000 plus $4,500 for co-supervisors, will be paid for using ESSER III funds, part of a federal relief package passed to combat the effects of the pandemic.

The fellowship begins in earnest in August, as, Grover said, “this goes beyond traditional classrooms.”

Larson gave much credit to GIPS staff, but noted the expanded resources the district can learn from through the fellowship.

“We have brilliant people here — we really do,” he said. “This will expose us to a network of experience across the country that have already done a lot of this innovative data strategy.”

Grover said data and recovering from the pandemic lend themselves to one another.