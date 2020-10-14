Harvest could bring in record corn crop; frost expected this weekend

Drought conditions continue, but weather will turn colder as farmers continue to make excellent progress on what could be a record corn crop in Nebraska.

Widespread frost may occur during the weekend, along with a possibility of snow showers.

The National Weather Service in Hastings forecast continues to call for dry conditions with a high Wednesday in the 70s and breezy conditions of southwest winds at 15-25 mph with wind gusts as high as 35 mph. The morning low will be about 38, but Thursday’s high will only be in low to mid-50s as winds will come from the north/northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Early Friday morning, the low will be about 32 as a widespread frost is expected throughout the area. It will be sunny, with a high near 58 and a morning low Saturday of about 44.

On Saturday, temperatures will return to the low 70s, but then drop considerably by Sunday morning, with a low of about 33. There is a 20% chance of rain after 2 a.m.

A slight chance of rain will continue into Sunday and possibly snow showers in the morning. It will then warm up to a high of 48. The chance of precipitation is 20%. The early morning low Monday will be about 27, with widespread frost. Monday’s high will be in the mid-40s.