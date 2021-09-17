Harvest of Harmony float, pageant judges named

Chris Hochstetler is also a first-year judge. He is the executive director for Stuhr Museum at Grand Island. He was born and raised in Grand Island and returned to his hometown to lead the Stuhr Museum after being away for 33 years. Hochstetler had a 20-year career in the U.S. Army and retired in 2006. He holds a bachelor of science in legal studies and history from the University of Maryland and a master’s of public administration. He serves on the board for the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, Nebraskans for the Arts, University of Nebraska Medical Center Board of Counselors, Nebraska Museums Association, the Hastings Arts Council, and is the board president for Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agriculture Learning in Hastings. He has two adult children, Hayley and Tanner.

The float judging will take place at the Thompson Arena at Fonner Park on the evening of Oct. 1. Winners will be selected in four categories: business, civic, school and children. For information, contact Harvest of Harmony Float Chair Mark Porter at 308-390-1958.

Pageant judges

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce and Harvest of Harmony Pageant Committee has selected three local people to serve as judges for the chamber’s Miss Harvest of Harmony Pageant. The judges for 2021 are Sarah Koch, Travis Mittan and Butch Moural.