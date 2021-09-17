Harvest of Harmony float, pageant judges named

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce and Harvest of Harmony committees have selected the individuals to serve as judges for the chamber’s 2021 Harvest of Harmony Parade Float Competition and Pageant.
Parade float judges
The three parade float judges are Amanda Kreutzer, Angie Liske and Chris Hochstetler.
Amanda Kreutzer is a first-year judge. She has been an interior designer with CMBA Architects for six years. She is originally from Nebraska City, and holds a bachelor of science in design from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is the current chair of YWCA of Grand Island’s Board of Directors, and a graduate of Leadership Tomorrow’s Class 35. Kreutzer and her husband, Matt, have two children, Adelaide and Margaret, with a baby on the way.
Angie Liske is a first-year judge. She is a sales associate with T-Shirt Engineers in Grand Island. She is a lifelong Nebraska resident, who is newly transplanted to Central City. Outside of work, Liske is a co-director of the Grand Island Liederkranz Catherine Foskett Children’s Theatre, as well as a two-time, and current, board member of the Liederkranz. She has been involved with Grand Island Little Theatre and Piccadilly Players Theatre Group. She has volunteered for organizations such as Race for Grace and the Nebraska State Fair. Her two grown children both attended Grand Island Central Catholic, where she has been involved with Karnival Kapers, The Knight and Soup To Go, as well as being their bowling coach for a year and assistant the next.
Chris Hochstetler is also a first-year judge. He is the executive director for Stuhr Museum at Grand Island. He was born and raised in Grand Island and returned to his hometown to lead the Stuhr Museum after being away for 33 years. Hochstetler had a 20-year career in the U.S. Army and retired in 2006. He holds a bachelor of science in legal studies and history from the University of Maryland and a master’s of public administration. He serves on the board for the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, Nebraskans for the Arts, University of Nebraska Medical Center Board of Counselors, Nebraska Museums Association, the Hastings Arts Council, and is the board president for Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agriculture Learning in Hastings. He has two adult children, Hayley and Tanner.
The float judging will take place at the Thompson Arena at Fonner Park on the evening of Oct. 1. Winners will be selected in four categories: business, civic, school and children. For information, contact Harvest of Harmony Float Chair Mark Porter at 308-390-1958.
Pageant judges
The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce and Harvest of Harmony Pageant Committee has selected three local people to serve as judges for the chamber’s Miss Harvest of Harmony Pageant. The judges for 2021 are Sarah Koch, Travis Mittan and Butch Moural.
Sarah Koch joined the GRACE Cancer Foundation in 2018 as the executive director. She is a 2010 graduate of Southeast Community College and has a strong knowledge and diverse background in for-profit and nonprofit marketing, recruitment and fundraising. She is originally from Lemoyne. Koch and her husband, Brandon, moved to Grand Island in 2016. They have two children, Gracyn, 6, and Addelyn, 1. She also teaches dance at Studio N Dance Center in her free time, where she helps the littlest dancers find their passion for dance. She was named in 2018 to the Grand Island Chamber’s Top 35 under 35 and is a graduate of Leadership Tomorrow class 34, a 2020-21 Greater Grand Island Community Foundation Non-Profit Excellence Institute graduate, and is currently a member of the 2021-22 Leadership Hastings Class.
Travis Mittan is the business director at Associated Staffing Inc., where he has held various positions since 2007. He is involved with the Grand Island Chamber Young Professionals, currently holding the chair position. He is a graduate of Leadership Tomorrow class 29 and currently serves a past board chair for Hall County Leadership Unlimited. Mittan is involved in the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation Youth Philanthropy Board as a mentor for area high school seniors. He was born and raised in Central Nebraska, graduating from Wood River High School before moving to Grand Island where he now lives with his wife, Crystal, and three children, Jocelyn, Tristan and Skylar.
Butch Moural grew up on a farm near Schuyler and received his bachelor’s degree from University of Nebraska at Kearney. Grand Island has been his home for 22 years. He started working for First National Bank of Omaha in 2004 and for the last seven years he has been a mortgage lender for the company. Moural graduated from Leadership Tomorrow. His community and volunteering involvement over those years have included being on the boards For Leadership Tomorrow, Downtown Grand Island and Habitat for Humanity. He was nominated to compete for the crown of Mr. Habitat 2014. He is currently or has been involved with a variety of committees for Chamber of Commerce, United Way, Stuhr Museum, Ducks Unlimited, Nebraska Turkey Federation, the Grand Island Board of Realtors and Central Nebraska Home Builders Association. He also has coached Little League football and baseball.
The pageant will take place at College Park throughout the day of Oct. 1.
The contestants will answer questions during a five-minute interview. They are judged on response to interview questions, resume, personal appearance and their life aspirations. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the evening pageant program. Families of contestants, friends and business sponsors are welcome to attend the program.
Interested members of the community are also welcome. Pageant tickets are $8 and may be purchased in advance at the Chamber of Commerce, 309 W. Second Street.
Participating contestants are high school senior girls selected by their schools. Harvest of Harmony pageant judges will select five finalists, including Miss Harvest of Harmony.
For more information, contact Karissa Schmidt at the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce at 308-646-0795.