Harvest of Harmony needs volunteers

Grand Island’s grandest fall tradition welcomes approximately 10,000 people into the community to shop, dine and fill the streets of downtown with melodies and memories.

In continual efforts to improve community and regional events, the Harvest of Harmony Committee has been working with area band directors to revitalize this historic event. The committee is eager to make an even greater impression of Grand Island on visitors, but needs passionate, enthusiastic volunteers to make the 79th annual Harvest of Harmony a success.

From band guides to staging to planning and implementation on the Harvest of Harmony Committee, available volunteer opportunities vary in level of commitment and involvement. Available positions are for the day of the parade and field competition on Oct. 2, and shifts typically will last three to five hours.

Harvest of Harmony dates back to 1938 when Grand Island Chamber of Commerce members decided to organize an event to promote goodwill among the area small towns. That first parade was a rousing success with eight bands and 13 floats, with an estimate 10,000 people watching from the streets.