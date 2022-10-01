Harvest of Harmony parade attracts hundreds to Grand Island's Third Street

Spectators by the hundreds came downtown Saturday to enjoy this year's Harvest of Harmony parade by Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce.

Both sides of Third Street were densely packed with people celebrating the annual event and watching as more than 200 entries passed by, including elaborate floats, distinguished guests and sponsors waving from cars or on foot, and many marching bands.

Judi Nelson served as this year's grand marshal.

Nelson has been involved with the Harvest of Harmony Alumni Band for more than 25 years, and marched in her final parade as Alumni Band director in 2021.

With a bit of a laugh, Nelson described sitting atop a car in an honorary sash as "strange."

"I'm honored," she said. "I've lead the band for a lot of years. This is a little different."

Nelson was followed as grand marshal by the Harvest of Harmony Alumni Band.

Leading the parade was Grand Island Professional Firefighters Local 657.

With them, they carried high a U.S. flag so large it was supported by four men at the front.

"It's a great tradition," said GIFD Capt. Justin Ferris. "We've been doing this for about 10 years now. It's just fun to kick off this parade, carrying the big American flag, and we really enjoy it."

Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele followed the Harvest of Harmony Alumni Band, waving to the enthusiastic crowds.

Steele described this year's parade as "awesome."

"The weather is perfect, and there is just an amazing lineup of bands and floats. I think it's one of the biggest parades ever," said Steele. "I've seen people gathering. I think everyone's excited. It's just a wonderful celebration of Grand Island and Nebraska."

Century 21 Realty was the sponsor for this year's parade.

Realtor Zachary Zoul called it an honor to be among the event's participants.

"The Harvest of Harmony is a great tradition for Grand Island and Central Nebraska. Decades of celebrating our community and our states," said Zoul. "It's an opportunity for us to showcase what our real estate firm is all about and the services we can offer. It's a way for us to support the community and support the event."

He added, "We're proud to be a part of it."

The event's theme this year was "Marching Through the Decades, 80 Years of Music."

The theme was chosen to represent Nebraska through the decades, including the past 80 years of the Harvest of Harmony parade and the community’s 150th birthday.

CHI Health St. Francis had an anniversary to celebrate, as well. Staff waved from atop a remarkable float adorned with photos and the large numbers 135.

The project was fun to put together, said Amber Sorgen, a registered nurse with CHI Health's Inpatient Rehab Unit.

"St. Francis has participated in the parade every year," said Sorgen. "This is also our 135th year, and Grand Island's 150th year, so we've got the 135 for us, and we've got the 80 and the 150 on there also."

The parade started on Fourth Street at 8:15 a.m., headed south on the newly reopened Eddy Street underpass, and headed west onto downtown's Third Street.

This year's parade included 96 marching bands, including three college bands, 97 float entries and 18 pageant contestants.

Following the parade, 28 of the bands performed at the Harvest of Harmony field competition, which was held at Grand Island Senior High's Memorial Stadium.