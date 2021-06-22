Harvest of Harmony Parade returns Oct. 2

After taking a year off because of the pandemic, the Harvest of Harmony Parade returns Saturday, Oct. 2, with a parade theme of “We’re All Superheroes!”

The parade will be led by three grand marshals — Teresa Anderson of Central District Health Department, Beth Bartlett of CHI Health St. Francis and Jon Rosenlund of Hall County/City of Grand Island Emergency Management.

The announcement was made by the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce and the Harvest of Harmony Committee, which is chaired by Michael Porter. The 79th annual Harvest of Harmony Parade will be sponsored by Tom Dinsdale Automotive.

“After making the decision to cancel the 2020 parade, the Harvest of Harmony Committee worked hard this year to develop a theme that represents how Grand Island and other Nebraska communities came together to overcome COVID-19,” according to the news release.

The parade will step off at 8:15 a.m. at Fourth and Elm streets, continue through the Eddy Street underpass, and then continue the route on Third Street. The route will be 0.6 of a mile.

