Harvest of Harmony Parade returns Oct. 2

After taking a year off because of the pandemic, the Harvest of Harmony Parade returns Saturday, Oct. 2, with a parade theme of “We’re All Superheroes!”
The parade will be led by three grand marshals — Teresa Anderson of Central District Health Department, Beth Bartlett of CHI Health St. Francis and Jon Rosenlund of Hall County/City of Grand Island Emergency Management.
The announcement was made by the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce and the Harvest of Harmony Committee, which is chaired by Michael Porter. The 79th annual Harvest of Harmony Parade will be sponsored by Tom Dinsdale Automotive.
“After making the decision to cancel the 2020 parade, the Harvest of Harmony Committee worked hard this year to develop a theme that represents how Grand Island and other Nebraska communities came together to overcome COVID-19,” according to the news release.
The parade will step off at 8:15 a.m. at Fourth and Elm streets, continue through the Eddy Street underpass, and then continue the route on Third Street. The route will be 0.6 of a mile.
Area communities, businesses, clubs, service organizations and individuals are invited to participate in the parade by entering a decorated float relating to the parade theme. There are three types of floats in the Harvest of Harmony Parade — walking units, single vehicle and towed decorated floats.
Applications open in August — a “Save the Date” with float entry details can be viewed on the Harvest of Harmony webpage: gichamber.com/harvestofharmony.
Judged categories are civic, school, children and business. Cash prizes, trophies and ribbons are awarded. Two additional awards to be presented are the Grand Marshal’s Choice and Spirit Award.
Float judging will take place the evening of Friday, Oct. 1, at Fonner Park. Non-judged categories are civic non-competitive and business non-competitive.
The parade registration fee is $125.
There also will be a field competition at Grand Island Senior High. The pageant will take place Oct. 1 at College Park.
The Harvest of Harmony Alumni Band is recruiting more participants to march in the parade. The band is open to anyone interested, and practices three weekends before the day of the parade. For more information, contact Judi Nelson at 308-384-7045.