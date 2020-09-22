Harvest safety should be a top priority

Some of these newer combines have safety features that turn off the reel or head when you get out of the cab. If your combine doesn’t have these features, use common sense and turn off the head or auger when working on your equipment.

As 2020 has been a dry year, it is not out of the question to have potential fire hazards this harvest season. Two ABC-type fire extinguishers are great to have on hand: one 5 pound extinguisher in the cab of the combine, and one 20 pound model at the ground level.

Having a fire extinguisher in the truck or tractor cab is also essential as sometimes the person on the ground might notice a fire starting before the person in the combine does.

Another essential thing to have is someone following you when moving equipment between fields, especially on busy highways.

I can remember many nights following the combine home after a long day of harvest.

The last thing I want to touch on is personal safety. Make sure to wear good work boots with slip-resistant soles and heels. While face masks have been an everyday occurrence in 2020, wearing one this fall in dusty working conditions will help reduce the amount of dirt, dust and debris from entering your lungs.