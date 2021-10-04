Harvest time celebrated at Prairie Loft’s Harvestfest Sunday in Hastings

“This (Prairie Loft’s Harvestfest) is one small way that we can help consumers and producers understand each other better,” she said.

Throughout the grounds, children got to explore displays of Nebraska’s agricultural industry and “have fun doing it,” Sandeen said. “We have activities for all ages.”

Those activities included an easy to navigate corn maze, a nature tour, antique tractors and all kinds of farm animals, including alpacas.

Layla Conroy and her 6-year-old son, Christian, and her other son, Archer, all of Roseland, have been regulars at Harvestfest for a number of years.

“It is a great event,” Conroy said. “Its been really good for Archer and Christian. They get an education about agriculture. It teaches them where their food is coming.”

Sandeen said Harvestfest is Prairie Loft’s most popular event.

“This fall event is the one that people of all ages really flocked to,” she said. “And on a nice day like this, we generally have 1,000 visitors or more. It’s a season of gathering where we honor that and celebrate agriculture.”

Sandeen said Prairie Loft will be hosting its “non-spooky” family Halloween event on Oct. 30.

To learn more about Prairie Loft, visit their website at prairieloft.org.

