Harvest time celebrated at Prairie Loft’s Harvestfest Sunday in Hastings

HASTINGS — It was a beautiful fall day Sunday for Prairie Loft’s 13th annual Harvestfest.
Harvestfest was back stronger than ever after last year’s COVID-19 impacted event.
Harvest celebrations have been a part of human culture as people have traditionally given thanks and celebrate the fall harvest.
That’s true for Prairie Loft’s Harvestfest. But, according to Prairie Loft Executive Director Amy Sandeen, the event is also a way to connect Nebraska’s agricultural industry to the urban public and have a lot of fun doing it.
The family event had children of all ages involved in many activities. There were also farm equipment displays and farm animals, food vendors, craft vendors, musicians and much more.
“It’s a celebration of the harvest season,” Sandeen said. “Everyone is welcome to come enjoy a unique afternoon outdoors with the community.”
Sandeen said Prairie Loft is the only farm-based education center in the area.
“We’re able to bring people together and have this kind of gathering in an agrarian setting,” she said.
With less than 2 million farmers working the land in this country of 330 million people, Sandeen said more than 99% of Americans are consumers.
“This (Prairie Loft’s Harvestfest) is one small way that we can help consumers and producers understand each other better,” she said.
Throughout the grounds, children got to explore displays of Nebraska’s agricultural industry and “have fun doing it,” Sandeen said. “We have activities for all ages.”
Those activities included an easy to navigate corn maze, a nature tour, antique tractors and all kinds of farm animals, including alpacas.
Layla Conroy and her 6-year-old son, Christian, and her other son, Archer, all of Roseland, have been regulars at Harvestfest for a number of years.
“It is a great event,” Conroy said. “Its been really good for Archer and Christian. They get an education about agriculture. It teaches them where their food is coming.”
Sandeen said Harvestfest is Prairie Loft’s most popular event.
“This fall event is the one that people of all ages really flocked to,” she said. “And on a nice day like this, we generally have 1,000 visitors or more. It’s a season of gathering where we honor that and celebrate agriculture.”
Sandeen said Prairie Loft will be hosting its “non-spooky” family Halloween event on Oct. 30.
To learn more about Prairie Loft, visit their website at prairieloft.org.