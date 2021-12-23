Hastings Bigfoot Museum gets Library of Congress recognition

Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum & Research Center in Hastings will be included in the U.S. Library of Congress, reported the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Museum founder and hostess Harriett McFeely was contacted by Carol Highsmith for an interview and photos to be taken at her Bigfoot museum. For 42 years, Highsmith has traveled the United States, state by state, for the Library of Congress.

Highsmith had been researching Nebraska for interesting destinations and people.

“Every time Carol typed in ‘Nebraska’ our museum, conference and names popped up!” McFeely said.

Highsmith contacted McFeely and scheduled an appointment with her and museum researcher Kenny Collins. Highsmith was certain this story needed to be covered, shared and documented for the state of Nebraska.

After visiting with McFeely and Collins for about an hour, Highsmith announced that they and the Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum & Research Center were going to be included in the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.