Hastings city offices to close temporarily due to rising COVID-19 cases

HASTINGS — Following the latest guidelines from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the South Heartland District Health Department, the City of Hastings is temporarily closing certain city buildings to the public starting Monday in an effort to avoid potential exposures of COVID-19.

In most cases, city services will still be available via phone, online or drive-thru.

City Hall will be closed to public foot traffic effective on Monday, but services are still available via phone at 402-461-2309 and the drive-thru.

The Utilities Department business office is still closed due to construction, but customers can pay their bills online or by dropping a payment off at one of the several dropboxes across the city. Utilities customers can also utilize the drive-thru at City Hall at 220 N. Hastings Ave. for cash payments requiring a receipt from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The Hastings Public Library will be closed effective Monday until further notice. Due dates will be extended for items that are checked out, and free books will be available to pick up from newspaper bins located in the alley. Lockers, also in the alley, are still available for contactless book reservation pick up. The bins and lockers are located in the alley.