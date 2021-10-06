Hastings College awarded NEH grant to support humanities faculty, curriculum development

Grant funds will support the development of a proposed bachelor of philosophy degree targeted primarily to students planning to earn a graduate or professional degree after completing their bachelor’s degree. Hastings College currently offers bachelor of arts and bachelor of music undergraduate degrees.

The project will support creating new interdisciplinary emphasis areas in civic faith and medical humanities as well as expanding general education requirements to include religious studies and civics.

“Students today get their information about American democracy and how it’s supposed to work from a variety of often inaccurate or shallow sources,” Amyot said. “This project will allow them to take courses that address the goals and ideals that the Founders held, implicitly or explicitly, and how those have been understood and implemented over time. Courses in history, literature, philosophy, religion and politics are crucial to rebuilding students’ faith in our political system and the ideals behind it.”

In addition to curricular expansion in the humanities, the grant will provide salary support for three current and new humanities faculty and two one-year postdoctoral fellows, as well as a new humanities admissions counselor.