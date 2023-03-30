HASTINGS — Hastings College Music is hosting its Jazz Festival on Monday, April 3. The festival includes performances by regional jazz bands and an evening concert featuring the Hastings College Jazz Ensemble and a guest soloist.

The Hastings College Jazz Festival is an opportunity for middle and high school bands to study with guest clinicians and gain performance experience, and for the Hastings community to experience performances from young musicians in the area and from Hastings College.

Student performances begin at 9 a.m. in French Memorial Chapel on campus, with each group receiving ratings and comments from clinicians.

The annual Jazz Festival Concert featuring the Hastings College Jazz Ensemble with guest soloist Bob Krueger will perform at 7:30 p.m. in French Memorial Chapel.

All performances are free and open to the public.

The 2023 Jazz Festival clinicians include Jed Blodgett, percussion, assistant professor music at Hastings College; Bob Krueger, trumpet, retired jazz educator and solo trumpet with the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra; and Chris Stelling, saxophone, adjunct instructor and Jazz Ensemble director at Hastings College.

The Monday performance schedule includes:

• 9 a.m.: Northwest High School, Grand Island

• 10 a.m.: Lexington High School

• 11 a.m.: Lexington High School II

• 1 p.m.: Hastings Senior High School

• 2 p.m.: Columbus High School

• 3 p.m.: Norris High School

• 7:30 p.m.: Hastings College Jazz Ensemble with Bob Krueger