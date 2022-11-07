Hastings College Student Symposium to explore, define American Identity

HASTINGS — An overload of road trip adventures in search of classic and kitschy Americana pop culture is the focus of the enthusiastic history-based entertainer and “Ambassador of Americana” Charles Phoenix, the keynote performer of the Hastings College Lecture Series Student Symposium at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in French Memorial Chapel.

Phoenix caps the day-long symposium that expands on “The New Americana,” finding new and old definitions of what it means to be an American in this changing nation.

The symposium features only in-person presenters, all in the French Memorial Chapel beginning at 8 a.m., as well as a “Show and Shine” vintage car and motorcycle show in the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center and Gray Center parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Addicted to Americana,” is a mega mashup of retro road trip adventures inspired by found vintage photography. He will launch classic and kitschy pop culture into the stratosphere with his expertise, unbridled enthusiasm and eagle eye for oddball detail. He’ll share stories of his adventures in search of mid-century marvels, space-age style, unsung attractions, overlooked landmarks, roadside wonders, local foods, futuristic transportation, lost treasures and more.

Phoenix is exploring the Hastings area for a couple of days before his presentation, including spending a day at Pioneer Village in Minden, so attendees may spot a few local gems in his show. For more on Phoenix, visit his website, charlesphoenix.com.

All events are free and open to the public. Details and a complete schedule can be found at hastings.edu/hcls.