Hastings College symposium focuses on women’s suffrage

HASTINGS — The Hastings College Lecture Series Student Symposium committee has announced its upcoming virtual daylong speaker series set for Wednesday. This year’s event will be entirely online, and follows the theme “Breaking Barriers: The 19th Amendment and Beyond.”
All speakers will present via Zoom — and the public is invited to join. Details and webinar link can be found at hastings.edu/hcls.
Students serving on the committee invited speakers who will focus on breaking barriers through a range of topics, including politics, sports, science, art and more.
The keynote speaker is Fereshteh Forough, who will give a lecture, “Building Afghanistan 2.0 with #AfghanGirlsCode,” at 7 p.m. Forough was born a refugee and faced discrimination throughout her life, including being denied an education. Now, as a woman in technology, she has faced backlash and is a strong advocate for women’s education. Forough developed Code to Inspire to address gender inequities in STEM and empowers women in Afghanistan.
The schedule also includes:
n 9 a.m. — Cara Romeike: “Women in Sports.” Romeike is the head women’s wrestling coach at Hastings College. This is the inaugural season for women’s wrestling at the college. She was previously head girls wrestling coach at Cyprus High School in South Jordan, Utah. Romeike earned a biology degree and wrestled collegiately at the University of Jamestown, where she was a three-time captain, two-time conference champion and NAIA National Runner-Up in 2019.
n 10 a.m. — Jane Kleeb: “Women in Politics.” Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, is an experienced grassroots organizer, manager, author, political strategist and nonprofit entrepreneur. She led a statewide health care reform project called Change That Works, and founded the grassroots group Bold Nebraska leading farmers, ranchers and Native allies in an effort to stop the Keystone XL pipeline.
n 11 a.m. — Pastor Craig Paschal: “Sanctuary and Hope: The Struggles and Joys of Protecting Society’s Most Vulnerable.” Paschal is the pastor at Mancos United Methodist Church in Mancos, Colorado. MUMC is a reconciling church, welcoming people of all sexual orientations, and a sanctuary church, welcoming immigrants, documented or undocumented. In early 2017, Paschal welcomed Rosa Sabido, an undocumented immigrant under the threat of deportation, to take sanctuary in the church. His daughter, Andie Paschal ‘19, is a Hastings College graduate.
n Noon — Alicia Reisinger: “Work Differently and the Local Girl Gang.” Reisinger started her business, Wax Buffalo, with $100 and a late-night work ethic to pour candles while her children slept. Wax Buffalo candles are made with the purest American-made soy wax that can be found in more than 80 stores, including Whole Foods. Reisinger will explore what is like to build a small business and when you should or should not throw in the towel.
n 1:30 p.m. — Ayana Evan: “Women in Art.” Evans is a New York City-based performance artist. She received her masters of gine srts in painting from Temple University and her bachelor’s in visual arts from Brown University. She has performed at El Museo del Barrio, The Barnes Foundation, The Bronx Museum, Newark Museum, the Queens Museum and countless public spaces. Evans will dig deep into how she uses her performance persona to embolden others to take action against injustice and to be more themselves.
n 2:30 p.m. — Dr. Catherine Biba: “The 19th Amendment: A Monumental Accomplishment.” Biba is an assistant professor of history at Hastings College. She teaches a variety of courses in U.S. history, history of women, the U.S. civil war and more. Biba will explore the story of how the 19th amendment was passed by monumental women.
n 3:30 p.m. — Ashley Kuhn and Maranda Adams: “Women in Business.” Kuhn and Adams are the president and vice president of the Blair Freeman Group, the only minority-owned, woman-owned Class A contractor in Nebraska. The duo opened their company in August 2018, and completed 38 projects worth about $14 million in their first year. They will explore the barriers they’ve broken through their business.
