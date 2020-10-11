Hastings College symposium focuses on women’s suffrage

n 10 a.m. — Jane Kleeb: “Women in Politics.” Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, is an experienced grassroots organizer, manager, author, political strategist and nonprofit entrepreneur. She led a statewide health care reform project called Change That Works, and founded the grassroots group Bold Nebraska leading farmers, ranchers and Native allies in an effort to stop the Keystone XL pipeline.

n 11 a.m. — Pastor Craig Paschal: “Sanctuary and Hope: The Struggles and Joys of Protecting Society’s Most Vulnerable.” Paschal is the pastor at Mancos United Methodist Church in Mancos, Colorado. MUMC is a reconciling church, welcoming people of all sexual orientations, and a sanctuary church, welcoming immigrants, documented or undocumented. In early 2017, Paschal welcomed Rosa Sabido, an undocumented immigrant under the threat of deportation, to take sanctuary in the church. His daughter, Andie Paschal ‘19, is a Hastings College graduate.

n Noon — Alicia Reisinger: “Work Differently and the Local Girl Gang.” Reisinger started her business, Wax Buffalo, with $100 and a late-night work ethic to pour candles while her children slept. Wax Buffalo candles are made with the purest American-made soy wax that can be found in more than 80 stores, including Whole Foods. Reisinger will explore what is like to build a small business and when you should or should not throw in the towel.