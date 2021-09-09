Hastings Community Theatre opens 2021-22 season with ‘Mamma Mia!’

HASTINGS — Hastings Community Theatre kicks off its 62nd season with the long-awaited international smash hit “Mamma Mia!”

Sixty million people from around the globe have fallen in love with the characters, the enchanting story and ABBA’s timeless music which makes “Mamma Mia!” the ultimate feel-good show.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17-19 and Sept. 24-26 in the Hastings Community Theatre at 515 S. Fourth Ave., in Hastings (inside Good Samaritan Village).

This sunny, funny, international sensation unfolds on a Greek island paradise when, on the eve of her wedding, a young woman’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers, along with the magic of ABBA’s hit songs that include “Super Trouper,” “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Money, Money, Money” and “SOS,” combine to make this enchanting show a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Mamma Mia!” was first cast in February 2020. As the pandemic hit, the show was postponed until June 2020 and recast. Then as COVID cases escalated and restrictions increased HCT once again postponed the show “until a later date.”