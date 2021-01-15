Hastings Community Theatre plans auditions

HCT launched online productions with “A Christmas Carol,” and is looking for cast members who are willing to “think outside the box and commit to a quality product,” said Patrick Crawford, the show’s producer. “This will be a fast-paced, socially distant production. … ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ will be performed in modern English. This is a good show to do if you have ever wanted to do Shakespeare but felt intimidated by the language.”