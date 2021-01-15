 Skip to main content
Hastings Community Theatre plans auditions
HASTINGS — The Hastings Community Theatre will host auditions for its upcoming production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Those auditions will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. both days via Zoom.

HCT launched online productions with “A Christmas Carol,” and is looking for cast members who are willing to “think outside the box and commit to a quality product,” said Patrick Crawford, the show’s producer. “This will be a fast-paced, socially distant production. … ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ will be performed in modern English. This is a good show to do if you have ever wanted to do Shakespeare but felt intimidated by the language.”

Those interested in auditioning should contact Dustin Velasquez, director, for audition scripts and forms, and the Zoom link. If these audition times don’t work, contact him make other arrangements.

Velasquez can be reached at 562-230-6423 or dustin.velasquez@gmail.com

