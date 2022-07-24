 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hastings hosting 'Recovery in the Park' family, fun night

HASTINGS — Horizon Recovery and Counseling Center and Unity Houses will host their 12th annual Recovery in the Park Celebration.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Chautauqua Park, 2219 W. Fifth St. in Hastings.

“We have focused on children’s activities this year,” said Dan Rutt with Revive Ministries, and those include face painting, dunk tank, t-shirt launching from the Nebraska State Patrol, a petting zoo hosted by the Rural Ranchers 4-H Club, bouncy houses and more.

“The Kool-Aid man may show up!” Rutt said, “but most important, Special Scoops will be providing the ice cream. We are working at making this a family-friendly celebration for the entire community, not just people in recovery.”

Special Scoops is an ice cream parlor in Hastings staffed mainly by people with special needs.

The event also includes a free barbecue with hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and beverages provided; those attending are welcome to bring a dessert to share. Freewill donations are always appreciated.

For more information, call 402-462-2066.

