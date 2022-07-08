Hastings man fined for contributing to delinquency of a child

Kayden Esch of Hastings, the driver of a car full of combative teenagers in January of this year, was fined $175 for contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Hall County Court Judge Alfred Corey sentenced Esch on June 28.

Esch, 18, pleaded guilty to the offense, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor. He was initially charged with a second count of the same offense, which was dismissed.

Esch was arrested Jan. 28 when the teenage occupants of the vehicle he was driving were belligerent and refused to obey commands when stopped by Grand Island police. The car, which contained five teenage passengers, was stopped in the 1000 block of East Ninth Street at about 2:35 a.m. When an officer followed the vehicle, the driver made quick turns in an effort to evade the patrol unit.

When it was stopped, the odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle. A search turned up alcohol, vape products and drug paraphernalia.

One of the backseat passengers was Nyabora Tut, 18, of Grand Island. She will be sentenced Aug. 10 for obstructing a peace officer.