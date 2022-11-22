Hastings man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine

A 52-year-old Hastings man was sentenced Nov. 16 in federal court to a term of 144 months’ imprisonment following his conviction for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Robert Williams was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard.

After he completes his prison sentence, Williams will serve eight years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

On July 9, 2020, investigators used a confidential informant to purchase methamphetamine from Williams. The buy fell through; however, investigators obtained a search warrant for Williams’s apartment. Inside investigators located about 269 grams of methamphetamine, packaged in 27 different baggies. The drugs were sent to the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab, where an analyst confirmed that one of the bags was confirmed to be 66 grams of pure methamphetamine. Officers also located marijuana and a large number of pills as well as other items used to ingest and distribute narcotics.

The case was investigated by the Hastings Police Department and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, which is made up of officers from the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.