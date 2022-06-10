Hastings Museum premiering first original documentary

Hastings Museum premieres its first original documentary Friday, June 10.

“Hubble Legacy” showed for museum members Thursday evening. It opens to the community tonight in the museum’s full-dome planetarium and will show through the summer.

The project was a personal effort for Planetarium Coordinator Kirk Rosberg.

Rosberg presents the museum’s live and digital shows and presentations and also coordinates the museum’s solar observing and night sky viewing events.

The new, original show is a history of the Hubble, the first large telescope to be placed above Earth’s atmosphere, and its legacy to mankind.

“I’m not sure that we’ll ever go back,” Rosberg told The Independent. “We learn so much more when we don’t have to look through Earth’s atmosphere, which causes all kinds of issues as far as seeing things clearly.”

The presentation covers its creation, its launch into space in April 1990 and the issues it faced, such as spherical aberration. Unique is the historical presentation of the documentary’s information, said Rosberg.

“It’s a pretty logical show,” he said. “It’s completely chronological, from the creation of the telescope through the images. We go by decade, right up to about 2021.”

The project came about because of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Being closed for a time, to ensure public safety, allowed museum staff time to pursue such an endeavor. Rosberg said he has always wanted to write and narrate an original show.

“After working here for 21 years, I was wanting to perhaps leave my legacy, as well,” he said. “I assume I’ll have more years here, but we never really know. This was my way of leaving a little legacy to the planetarium.”

He added, “I like the way it came out.”

Hubble was a natural subject because of its worldwide fame.

“With the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (in December), which we talk about a little at the end of the show, we can now look back,” said Rosberg.

Having an original show is an exciting prospect for the museum, said Marketing Director Becky Tideman.

“This is the first one we’ve ever done where we pick the topic, we do the research, we tell the story,” she said. “And you might say, where did you get the images? Well, NASA images taken through the Hubble are not copywritten, so those are available to us. Kirk put a variety of them together to tell its story.”

There’s also a financial benefit for the museum.

“The shows we purchase, they tend to be very expensive, anywhere from several thousand to $10,000, and it’s hard to get that approved in the budget,” said Rosberg. “This will save us a bit of money by doing it all in-house.”

Above all, it is a fascinating story, said Tideman.

“There were clear stumbles along the way, even though the images eventually really changed our perspective on a lot of things. It was not an easy task to get there,” she said.

For more information, visit hastingsmuseum.org/shows/hubble-legacy.

